SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The University of Sioux Falls used a big second half to defeat the University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team 73-47 Saturday, January 22 at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Cougars outscored the Golden Eagles 37-21 in the second half. The Golden Eagles had closed to within four points (41-37) with 13:26 remaining, however USF closed the game outscoring UMN Crookston 32-10. Minnesota Crookston dropped to 6-13 (3-10 NSIC) with Saturday's loss. USF improved to 10-7 (6-5 NSIC) with the victory. The Golden Eagles split on the weekend after Friday's win over Southwest Minnesota State University. UMN Crookston has gone 2-1 in their last three games.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO