Stocks

SOL/USD Forecast: Solana Bounces With the Rest of Cryptos

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSolana has bounced during the trading session on Thursday to recapture the $141 level, gaining almost 4%. That being said, crypto markets in general have been struggling to bit until the last couple of days, as it looks like we are trying to form a bit of a “floor the market.”...

Comments / 0

STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Crypto Currency#Sol Usd Forecast#The Federal Reserve#Ema
Crypto Price Analysis Jan-21: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot. Last night, the significant market crash pushed ETH’s price under the critical support of $3,000, which will now act as resistance. Unfortunately, the loss of this crucial psychological level is a major blow to most market participants and sets the stage for ETH to potentially explore lower levels this year. Compared to seven days ago, ETH lost 11.4% of its dollar value.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Looks Horrible

The NASDAQ 100 has tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains rather quickly. The NASDAQ 100 just simply cannot seem to get its act together. With this being the case and of course concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening into a slowdown, a lot of the so-called “highflyers” that make up the overall attitude of the stock market in this index are going to get pummeled. It is the high multiple stocks that are paying the biggest price, and that of course will drag this index down right along with it.
STOCKS
LTC/USD Forecast: Litecoin Has Slightly Bullish Session

Litecoin has rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to hang about the $140 level. At this point, I think the $140 level suggests that we are going to continue to see a lot of noise in this area as we have seen short-term support and short-term resistance. All things been being equal, Litecoin is a project that I think has a lot of interest out there from a longer-term standpoint, so I am looking for a recovery at this point.
MARKETS
Gold Forecast: Gold Market Shows Signs of Hesitancy

Gold markets initially shot higher during the trading session on Thursday again, but now look as if the momentum is starting to run out. That being said, I do not necessarily think that it is time to start getting aggressive to the downside, just I recognize that momentum can only carry this market so far. Because of this, I would be cautious about trying to jump in right now. Quite frankly, I think you get a little bit of a pullback in order to find some value in this market. That could be something worth paying attention to over the next couple of days, because gold is obviously bullish, but momentum may have gotten a little ahead of itself. With this, I think that gold is more or less going to be a “buy on the dips” situation.
MARKETS
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Tests Trendline and Fails

The S&P 500 shot higher during the trading session on Thursday to test the bottom of the previous trendline but has pulled back rather significantly from that level. This suggests to me that there is probably further downward pressure on this market, as hard as that is to believe. The 4500 level underneath offers a significant amount of potential support, so pay close attention to it. If we break down below there, I will be a buyer of puts, because I think that could be a bit of a “trapdoor” for lower pricing in this market.
STOCKS
Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Breaks Out

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to fill the gap. At that point in time, the $85 level came into the picture and offered quite a bit of support. Keep in mind that there are both technical and fundamental reasons why this market is going higher. To begin with, we had the drone strike in the United Arab Emirates, but we also have had a pipeline break down in Iraq. In other words, in a market that was already struggling to keep up with production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
S&P 500 Forecast: Testing 4550 Support Region

The S&P 500 went back and forth on Wednesday as we are looking at the 4550 level as potential support. That also extends down to the 4500 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area where I think there would be a lot of interest. If we were to break down below there, then I might be a buyer of puts and aim towards the 200 day EMA, but at this point in time it looks like we are trying to save ourselves.
STOCKS
ETH/USD Forecast: Is Ethereum Forming a Double Bottom?

Ethereum fell initially on Wednesday to reach down towards that 3000 region yet again. However, we have turned around to bounce and show signs of support. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to form a little bit of a short-term “double bottom”, but it is worth noting that we are near the $3000 level.
MARKETS
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Rebound Has No Legs

Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3625. Set a buy-stop at 1.3650 and a take-profit at 1.3725. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD pair drifted upwards after the latest UK inflation data and after the government announced plans to ease Covid restrictions. The pair is trading at 1.3628, which is about 0.45% above the lowest level this week.
CURRENCIES
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Signals Strong Pullback

Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1425. Set a buy-stop at 1.1355 and a take-profit at 1.1420. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair attempted to stage a comeback as US bond yields retreated. The pair is trading at 1.1347, which is still more than 1% below the highest level this week.
CURRENCIES

