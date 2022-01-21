ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Tests Trendline and Fails

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 shot higher during the trading session on Thursday to test the bottom of the previous trendline but has pulled back rather significantly from that level. This suggests to me that there is probably further downward pressure on this market, as hard as that is to believe. The 4500...

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
DailyFx

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly

S&P 500 broke trend support, has 200-day MA in focus. Bonus Chart: Russell 2000 falling out of large congestion pattern. The S&P 500 finally failed a test of support this past week for the first time in quite some time, clearly putting the market on its heels. The break below 4582, the last low on the October 2020 trend-line, provided confirmation that more selling was likely on the way.
