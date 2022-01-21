Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog – we have just the one for you. Her name is Dallas. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dallas weighs about 45 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Dallas would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, Dallas is house trained. Dallas will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dallas call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

