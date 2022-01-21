ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

PETS

By Name
hometownfocus.us
 1 day ago

WWBoven’s Browns Pullets: 19-22 weeks old, just starting to lay. Beef...

www.hometownfocus.us

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

‘ADELE’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Adele as its Pet of the Week. Adele is an adult spayed pit bull mix. Brenham Animal Services says she has a calm demeanor and while she is not a big fan of cats, she is gentle and easy-going to other dogs. Staff...
BRENHAM, TX
KSNT

Pet Advice: Telehealth for Pets

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Pet Advice sponsored by University Veterinary Care Center, Dr. Amy Guernsey explains telehealth for veterinary medicine and which pets it is best used for.
TOPEKA, KS
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Squirrel and Chowder

Chowder is a 2-year-old looking for a loving home. Chowder is a sweet and loving boy who adores his humans. There isn't much Chowder loves more than attention from people, getting pets and running around in the snow. Every now and then he enjoys playing with a squeaky toy, but overall he really just enjoys playing with humans. If you are interested in adopting Chowder, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Beef#Dog#Goats#Nubian
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: "Chunky Monkey"

Meet your Pet of the Week, Chunky Monkey! ARF took in this sweet girl after she was abandoned. She's had eye surgery, ACL surgery, and a tumor removed, and through all that has remained so loving and calm.
PETS
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Slugger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Slugger is KGET’s Pet of the Week! He is between seven and eight weeks old and is a mixed breed pup. Slugger has four siblings. He is a sweet puppy ready to find his forever home, according to Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA. You can submit an application to adopt Slugger now.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WNDU

Pet Vet: Kidney Failure in Pets

(WNDU) - Pets have many of the same internal organs as we do, and kidneys are no exception, but what do they do, and how do we know if there is a problem?. To help you stay tuned in to your pet’s kidney health, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us with some helpful advice.
PETS
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Resolutions For Your Pets!

The New Year has begun and while you may have set resolutions for yourself, have you also set them for your furry family member? Just like you, a loving pet could benefit from improvements made to their daily wellness routine. To start off the year right, here are some ideas...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Gilmer Mirror

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Dallas

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog – we have just the one for you. Her name is Dallas. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dallas weighs about 45 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Dallas would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, Dallas is house trained. Dallas will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dallas call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
DALLAS, TX
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Buddy

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Buddy!. He’s a sweet, house-trained dog up for adoption with Rusty’s Legacy in McDowell County. Buddy is around eight years old and would love to find his forever home. If you're interested in adopting Buddy, you can call Rusty's Legacy at 828-460-3190,...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
fox8tv.com

Holiday Pets

It happens each year over the holidays. Animals given as gifts. Unfortunately, many of those pets find themselves in a shelter looking for a new home. Douglas Braff visited an animal shelter in Blair County today to learn more about this issue. Each year for the holidays, many folks will...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
pdjnews.com

Pet of the Week Jan. 7

Our Pets of the Week this week are Smiley and Maria! Both of these small ladies were dumped and found starving on a dirt road. They have had their shots and have been wormed. They are approximately 7-8 months old and are kind, calm and loving. If you are interested in adopting these sweet babies, contact Melissa at Fur on Fir at 580-572-1800.
PETS
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: oral care for your pets

KEARNEY, Neb. — Doggie breath, it's a real thing!. Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said doggie breath is very, very common, but that is just the way they are. "As we age, you will find plenty of owners that say they don’t want to kiss their dog on their mouths because they can smell doggie breath from a mile away," said Beebout. "There is a lot of variation in doggie breath, depending on the age, size and breed of the pet can decide on what doggie is a candidate for doggie breath. An example would be that of an older Chihuahua, a Pomeranian, a Maltese in comparison to your larger breed of dogs, such as Labradors to Great Danes."
PETS
thegabber.com

Save These Adoptable Pets at Pet Pal

Heidi came to Pet Pal with a little problem, and after vets took look, they decided Heidi would have her best chance at her best life with three legs. This sweet-natured, super-smart shepherd mix pup has bounced back from the surgery; now all she needs for that best life is a new family. She’s nine months young, weighs about 40 pounds, and ready to start 2022 with her new home. Due to her breed, Pet Pal wants her new humans to own their own home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
TrendHunter.com

Health-Focused Pet Bowls

Katio Dogio is a pet lifestyle company that has released two new ergonomic food bowls for pets, the 'Kitty Kafé' and the 'Doggy Diner.' These pet bowls mount on a wall at any height through screwing into wall anchors. When either bowl set is ordered, the box contains two bowls, a placemat, and the necessary materials for wall-mounting.
PET SERVICES
theodysseyonline.com

​Pets are Good for the Soul

America is going through a mental health crisis. This crisis predates the global pandemic, but has in many ways been dramatically exacerbated by it. In 2019, 19.86% of adults, or 50 million Americans, reported suffering from a mental illness. The emotional toll of the pandemic has been heavy, with over half of U.S. adults saying that they have experienced stress and worry related to Covid-19. Anxieties over work, uncertainty about the future and other triggers have intensified the mental health crisis. Millions of Americans have found comfort in pet ownership. The media has been awash with stories about a surge in pet ownership, as Americans have taken advantage of the ability of pets to improve emotional well-being.
PETS
The Ledger

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Pets and Antibiotics

Everything you need to know about giving your furry friend antibiotics. As much as our four-legged friends might not enjoy taking their medication, sometimes it’s the only way to help them return to their usual furry selves. However, it’s important to be aware of when and why your pet might need to take antibiotics – and also, when they might be better off without them.
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Selena

Selena is a beautiful 4-year-old Shiba Inu/Shepherd mix!. She is housetrained, easy to manage, playful and loving. Her confident and friendly demeanor complements her independent side. She is never too needy but always ready to engage with her humans. She will do best in a home with kids 10 and...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy