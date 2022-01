SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, is something that affects many of us, especially in the grips of winter. What is it exactly? It’s a depression associated with lack of sunlight and happens more frequently in populations farther from the equator. Psychology Today found that in the United States alone, over 10 million people a year suffer from SAD. How do you know if you have SAD, and if you do, how do you combat it?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO