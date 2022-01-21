ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to HTF's HEALTH EDITION!

Ways to combat seasonal affective disorder By Fairview Range. Curling fundraiser in memory of Craig Holgate By Kelly Grinsteinner. Compassion is the key to healing By Honore Lehtinen.

Ordering groceries online? Good luck finding nutrition info. Use of online home delivery services skyrocketed during the pandemic, but many websites are making it hard to find nutrition information on their products, a new study shows. Read more Vaccination plus prior infection gives best COVID protection. For those who think a prior case of COVID can shield them from the virus, new research shows that adding in vaccination still offers the best chance to escape harm. Read more Binge-watching & blood clot dangers. A new study suggests that too many hours of TV could raise your risk of life-threatening clots in the legs or lungs by 35%. Read more Americans at risk of suicide aren't getting the help they need. New data shows that about four in 10 Americans who attempt suicide don't receive mental health care, according to a new study that also found a "substantial and alarming increase" in suicide attempts. Read more
With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
Hospital patients are to be moved into a hotel in a bid to free up beds amid “enormous pressure” on NHS services.Up to 15 patients will receive care at a city centre hotel in Norwich in a pilot scheme that will last three months, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.The area’s health and care system remains in a critical incident.Covid-19 patients will not be moved to the hotel, the CCG said.The pilot, due to begin within weeks, is targeted at patients who are ready to leave hospital but need extra care support before they can get home.Cath...
Greetings to everyone while our winter days grace us with more lightness. The spirit of Christmas is still grazing in the back of my mind as we plow through our January-glazed days. Trying to keep motivated during these cold, snowy and sunless days can be very challenging. I hope the...
Shawnee, OK- SSM Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome J. Antonio Cantu-Clatza, MD., endocrinology. Dr. Cantu-Clatza is a board certified endocrinologist. He received his medical degree from the University of Tamaulipas, Tampico, Mexico. He completed his internal medicine residency and endocrinology fellowship at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK. ...
Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System has named Elmy W. Savoie as Executive Director. Savoie will lead the growth and development of The Foundation activities that ultimately benefit Terrebonne General Health System. She will be integrally involved in Terrebonne General as she seeks to find ways that The Foundation can raise funds and support needed programs.
Students and instructors in health care education programs at Chippewa Valley Technical College in River Falls and Eau Claire are learning all about their new simulation mannequins as students come back to school for the spring semester. Blue veins snaked their way under skin on the hands of a new...
