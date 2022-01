Some dealers use professional drivers to move cars around the UK. One gives us a taste of working life on the road. As we know, car dealers are falling over themselves for stock at the moment, buying from auctions, from private sellers and even from fellow dealers. But how do you think they get – I mean physically get – the cars that they buy? Some, especially those purchased by big dealer groups or car supermarkets from auctions, are moved by transporters but, remarkably, others are moved individually by people dispatched to drive them from A to B.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO