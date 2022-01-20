ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Government, Tesla In Stalemate On Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge: Report

myindiafirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalks between India and Tesla Inc over potential tax benefits are deadlocked as the government is not keen to give the company any breaks without a commitment to manufacture locally, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters. Tesla is desperate to import and sell its electric vehicles in India...

myindiafirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Tesla investors demand billions from Elon Musk

Shareholders angry over SolarCity deal want CEO to pay up $13 billion. Tesla investors on Tuesday asked a judge to order Elon Musk to repay the electric carmaker for the 2016 acquisition of solar panel producer SolarCity. The company has been integrated and reorganized, and is now known as Tesla Solar.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Narendra Modi
AFP

'Challenges with government' delaying Tesla India launch: Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Thursday electric car pioneer Tesla was "working through" a lot of challenges with the Indian government ahead of long-awaited plans to launch in the country.  In response to a tweet asking him about a potential India launch date, Musk said his California-based company was "still working through a lot of challenges with the government", without giving further details. 
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Government#Tesla Inc#Reuters#South Asian
Reuters

UK government to cut funding for BBC - Mail on Sunday report

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's government will cut the BBC's funding by ordering a two-year freeze on the fee that people pay to watch the broadcaster, the Mail on Sunday reported. The future of the licence-payer funded British Broadcasting Corporation is a perpetual topic of political debate, with Prime...
POLITICS
KTVU FOX 2

Tesla fights California's proposed solar tax

Tesla wades into California debate over solar panel taxes. Tesla has launched a website to fight California's proposed solar panel tax and rollback of incentives for the renewable energy source. Tesla, which sells solar roofs and solar panels, is inviting the public to use the webpage to complain to Gov....
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy