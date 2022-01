The latest fuel report from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship shows prices ticked up across the board since last week. According to AAA Iowa, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.14 per gallon for the week ending Jan. 19. This is six cents higher than last week and 82 cents higher than a year ago. The national average climbed two cents to $3.32. Retail diesel climbed five cents in Iowa to a statewide average of $3.43. That is 20 cents lower than the national average, but 93 cents higher than this time last year. Wholesale ethanol held steady at $2.16 per gallon. In home heating fuels, propane prices climbed two cents to $1.89 per gallon while home heating oil jumped 17 cents to $3.09 per gallon. Natural gas was the only tracked fuel to see a price decrease. It dropped 42 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $4.22 per MMbtu.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO