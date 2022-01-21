Steve Kerr Takes Blame For Warriors Loss to Pacers: 'Tonight Was My Night To Stink It Up'

The Golden State Warriors suffered an awful loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, falling at home to a team that was missing almost every single one of its top rotation players. With Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J McConnell, Caris LeVert, and Malcom Brogdon all out, the Pacers were led by the rookie Chris Duarte, who had 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 39 minutes of play.

Steph Curry had a solid game during regulation, but struggled in overtime. Through four quarters, Curry had 39 points on 12/23 shooting. This momentum did not carry into the overtime period, where he shot 0/4 from the field, including a clean look from three that would have tied the game.

Steve Kerr took the blame upon himself for this loss, stating postgame that "I didn't think I prepared my team to be ready to play... I did not do a good job of preparing the group." Kerr added that he is still searching for lineup combinations late in games, once again stating he did a poor job of that in this game as well. Kerr's comments were first reported by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kerr also provided an answer to the question that fans were perhaps waiting for most, in regards to why the Warriors did not foul when up by three in regulation. On that decision, Kerr said, "Yeah, I’m normally a fouler, so I take the hit on that one too. Tonight was my night to stink it up." That answer from Kerr was initially reported by 95.7 The Game on Twitter.

It goes without saying, but this is an awful loss for a Warriors team that was heavily favored to win. During the month of January, only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic have a worse offensive rating than the Warriors, proving these issues have persisted beyond just this bad loss against Indiana.

Golden State will now host the Houston Rockets on Friday for the last half of this back-to-back.