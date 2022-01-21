ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steve Kerr Takes Blame For Warriors Loss to Pacers: 'Tonight Was My Night To Stink It Up'

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6b3W_0drn90Jx00

The Golden State Warriors suffered an awful loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, falling at home to a team that was missing almost every single one of its top rotation players. With Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J McConnell, Caris LeVert, and Malcom Brogdon all out, the Pacers were led by the rookie Chris Duarte, who had 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 39 minutes of play.

Steph Curry had a solid game during regulation, but struggled in overtime. Through four quarters, Curry had 39 points on 12/23 shooting. This momentum did not carry into the overtime period, where he shot 0/4 from the field, including a clean look from three that would have tied the game.

Steve Kerr took the blame upon himself for this loss, stating postgame that "I didn't think I prepared my team to be ready to play... I did not do a good job of preparing the group." Kerr added that he is still searching for lineup combinations late in games, once again stating he did a poor job of that in this game as well. Kerr's comments were first reported by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kerr also provided an answer to the question that fans were perhaps waiting for most, in regards to why the Warriors did not foul when up by three in regulation. On that decision, Kerr said, "Yeah, I’m normally a fouler, so I take the hit on that one too. Tonight was my night to stink it up." That answer from Kerr was initially reported by 95.7 The Game on Twitter.

It goes without saying, but this is an awful loss for a Warriors team that was heavily favored to win. During the month of January, only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic have a worse offensive rating than the Warriors, proving these issues have persisted beyond just this bad loss against Indiana.

Golden State will now host the Houston Rockets on Friday for the last half of this back-to-back.

Comments / 1

Related
AllClippers

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors have been without former 2nd-overall draft pick James Wiseman for the entirety of this season. The 2020 2nd-overall pick has played just 39 career games, with injuries robbing him of any momentum to start his highly anticipated career. Ahead of Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the latest on the 20-year-old big man.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
NBC Sports

Kerr: Warriors not anticipating back surgery for Draymond

Without Draymond Green, the Warriors are a much different team on the court. The defensive star has missed Golden State's last six games and will be re-evaluated in about a week and a half for a disc issue in his lower back that is causing calf tightness and weakness. Warriors...
NBA
Mercury News

Warriors analysis: Observations from Golden State’s OT loss vs. Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO — A timely Gary Payton II poster over Goga Bitadze was negated by a technical foul afterwards. There were blown defensive assignments, careless turnovers and stone cold shooting from three, while the Indiana Pacers capitalized on every miscue and capitalized at all the right times. It was just one of those nights that the Golden State Warriors would want to quickly forget but also remember the lessons from.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Kerr: I hope Andrew Wiggins makes the All-Star

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star candidacy: “I really, really hope he makes it. I think he deserves it.”. Just realized this looking at the final box score …. Wiggins/Thompson/Poole combined:. • 28 points. • 12-for-39 FGs (30.8%) (including 2-for-18 from three) • 2-for-4 FTs. •...
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiseman's prolonged recovery process leaves Kerr exasperated

SAN FRANCISCO – Asked Thursday if he could update the status of center James Wiseman, Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s initial response was an expression of exasperation. Not with Wiseman, who continues to rehabilitate after mid-April surgery to repair a torn right meniscus, followed by a minor follow-up procedure in December. All the 20-year-old center wants is to get healthy enough to resume his nascent NBA career.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Indiana Pacers#Golden State
San Francisco Chronicle

What Warriors can learn from sobering home loss to Pacers

As the Warriors returned to the floor for overtime Thursday night, hundreds of fans filed toward the Chase Center exits. What they had seen over the previous 48 minutes left them with little desire to watch the next five. By the time the final buzzer sounded on the Warriors’ 121-117 loss to the Pacers, the fans still in the stands might have wished they had prioritized extra sleep.
NBA
Golden State of Mind

The Warriors win against the Rockets by using the KISS (Keep It Simple, Steph) principle

Some possessions slip through most people’s consciousness because nothing of note happened. But sometimes, what didn’t happen during a possession can be the most telling. Take this particular one, for example, during the second quarter. With Stephen Curry handling the ball, Kevon Looney sets a high ball screen for him near half court. The Houston Rockets — who were switching almost every screen on and off the ball — chose to switch this particular ball screen, resulting in Christian Wood having to take Curry around the screen.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Jayson Tatum trades to shake up the Celtics

The Boston Celtics won five of their last six games heading into their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. A game they would end up losing in large part due to horrific shooting performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum shot 0-for-7 from three-point land while Brown...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
972
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy