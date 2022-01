Who would win in a dog fight; a World War II-era fighter or a modern-day fighter jet? Before we answer this question let's explore the two aircraft. For the World War II aircraft, we have the P-51 Mustang which was widely considered one of the best fighters of its time boasting a powerful Rolls Royce Merlin engine. It has a top speed of over 400 mph (111 km/h) which has brought it many victories in the past. It was one of the few Allied aircraft to actually knock some of the first jets, the Me 262, out of the air.

