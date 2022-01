In a new press release, Techland has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Cloud Version has been delayed on Nintendo Switch. The game was planned to launch on February 4th, but due to the delay, it will now launch sometime within six months after that day. However, all other platforms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5) will still get the game on February 4th. As such, more news on the game is coming soon in spite of the Switch delay. Furthermore, fans can still pre-order the game for any other platform on this page. Those who do pre-order the game will get both of the exclusive digital Reload and Reach for the Sky content packs. They add new outfits, paraglider skins, weapons, and backpack.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO