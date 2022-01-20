ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Yep, we now have Hebrew and Yiddish Wordle

By
stljewishlight.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopefully, you are now not only officially hip to what Wordle is, but its Jewish roots. If not, please read here. We’ll wait. Since Wordle went viral, it has inspired a seemingly endless array of spoofs and knockoffs, including now a Hebrew and Yiddish version of the buzzy new daily word...

