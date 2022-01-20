Yep, we now have Hebrew and Yiddish Wordle

Nature Astronomy turned five this month. We share some of our most popular covers and impactful papers, and look forward to more discoveries in 2022. On 4 January 2017, Nature Astronomy launched with a mission to publish significant advances in astronomy, astrophysics and planetary sciences, including their societal impact. We have since published five full volumes, which constitute 1,420 articles spanning opinion pieces, progress in research and reviews - plus Corrections and Matters Arisings, which are important venues for maintaining a correct and transparent record. We always seek to place discoveries and developments in their proper context, with lucid writing, clear display items and detailed methodology and supplementary data. This endeavour involves authors, reviewers, manuscript editors, copy editors and art editors.
