Yep, we now have Hebrew and Yiddish Wordle

If you've been on Twitter in the past week or two, you'll have probably seen a bunch of tweets with cryptic emoji squares. Tweets like this one:. You'll either know what these are, or you'll be annoyed that your entire feed is taken up with them. As it turns out, they're just the spoiler-free results of a game called Wordle — a daily, free, browser-based word-guessing game by a man named Josh Wardle (it's a play on his last name). It's simple and about as fun as doing the crossword, but what propelled it into virality is the enticingly mysterious way that you can share your results coded into squares.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO