Foreclosure is something homebuyers hope to avoid. Foreclosure is the process when a lender sells or seizes a home from the buyer due to their inability to pay for it. Most lenders try to work with homeowners to get them caught up on the payments. However, there are times when people default on a loan and force the lender to sell the property to recoup the lost money. When buying a pre-foreclosure home, here are some things to consider.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO