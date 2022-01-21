ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Introduces Verified NFT Profile Pics, Sets up Foundation Account

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social media giant Twitter has taken further tentative steps into the world of Ethereum (ETH) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – by moving to allow some users to use verified NFTs as their profile pictures. And the firm has also apparently created an account on the invite-only ethereum-based NFT marketplace...

The Independent

Elon Musk calls new Twitter NFT feature ‘annoying’

Elon Musk says a new Twitter feature aimed at allowing users to highlight their NFTs is “annoying”.The company announced the new tool overnight, as a way of allowing users to display their non-fungible tokens in their profile pictures.It also means that users can connect their crypto wallet to their Twitter account, and will get access to a special hexagonal-shaped profile picture, in comparison with the usual round one.The tool aims to ensure that people can only show off pictures which they have bought using the new technology. However, it has already run into trouble, with users complaining that ownership is...
spectrumnews1.com

Twitter blocks account of Mexican magnate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Online social platform Twitter has suspended the account of one of Mexico’s wealthiest men and a close ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for alleged violations of its abuse and harassment policies. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in...
hypebeast.com

Twitter Blue Launches NFT Profile Pictures

Twitter Blue, the social media platform’s $2.99 USD per month premium subscription service, has launched NFT profile pictures on iOS. The feature allows users to connect to their crypto wallets and display their NFTs as their profile pictures. Other users can then tap on the profile picture to learn more about the project and view its metadata.
testingcatalog.com

Users can now browse NFT profile pictures on Twitter for Android

While browsing some of the Twitter profiles, especially in an NFT space, you may notice a pop-up introducing a new NFT PFPs feature. These profiles have a hexagonal shape and opening them will redirect you to a new details page. This details page will have information about an NFT itself along with a collection description and a link to its page on OpenSea.
cryptopolitan.com

Twitter announces NFT profile pictures: Elon Musk is furious

Twitter now supports NFT profile pictures. Users can link their crypto wallets to their Twitter accounts. Elon Musk called this a waste of engineering resources. Twitter has announced an NFT DP feature, where users can set their profile pictures to an NFT they own. Previously, users had to save their NFT as an image and then use it as their Twitter DP. However, this approach didn’t fulfil the goal of owning an NFT. There was no way for displaying the actual ownership of the NFT.
notebookcheck.net

Verified Twitter NFT profile pictures launch in hexagonal shape, NFT avatars can be set in the iOS app only

Subscribers to the US$2.99/month Twitter Blue premium service are now able to set a verified NFT image as their profile picture, but only on the Twitter for iOS app, despite that Twitter's special NFT avatars will be visible on all other platforms. It was only a matter of time before Twitter jumped on the crypto train with ways to verify your purchased NFT profile picture, and the social media platform didn't disappoint. Twitter is rolling out these iPad and iPhone-exclusive NFT avatars with a distinguished new hexagonal frame to set them apart from the ones you can simply right-click and steal like so many other non-fungible tokens.
zycrypto.com

Twitter’s NFT Profile Picture Verification Feature: Big Win For Crypto?

Twitter has launched the widely anticipated NFT verification feature for users. The feature has been limited to a section of users based on verification and the type of device being used. This feature forms part of the range of cryptocurrency integrations that the company has unveiled over the last 12...
dexerto.com

How to get a hexagon-shaped Twitter profile picture: NFT links explained

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are here to stay on Twitter as users can now flex their digital possessions with hexagon-shaped profile pictures. Here’s how the system works and how you can get your own. NFTs have been a major talking point across social media in recent months. Regardless of where...
Kansas City Star

Twitter Lets Subscribers Add NFTs For Profile Pics

With nonfungible tokens (NFTs) showing no signs of slowing down, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report is letting paying users show off theirs as profile pictures. The social media platform launched the NFT Profile Pictures on iOS on Thursday. Available to those who pay $2.99 a month for a...
Coinspeaker

Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
beincrypto.com

Musk Declares Twitter NFTs Annoying as NFT Profile Pictures Feature Released

Elon Musk has described Twitter NFT as annoying. The social media platform has made a major move to integrate Non-fungible tokens with the NFT profile picture. This feature allows users to use their NFTs as profile pictures by connecting their wallets. Sponsored. However, this move does not appear to move...
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
inputmag.com

How could we resist Twitter’s new, premium NFT profile pic option?

Hey, remember Twitter Blue? Of course you don’t, even though the premium social media upgrade launched barely six months back and only just initiated its stateside rollout in November. Don’t worry, we don’t begrudge anyone for immediately shoving the idea of paying Twitter actual money for perks like an “Undo” button and ad-free news out of their brains. To further entice people into this kind of cash-grab, Twitter has just announced the rollout of an (also premium) ability to upload NFTs as users’ profile pictures.
BGR.com

Twitter now lets you show off your expensive NFT as a profile picture

If you were bummed that you couldn’t show off your pricey NFT (non-fungible token) enough, then your prayers have been answered. Just as Facebook and Instagram start looking at bringing NFTs to their users, Twitter beat everyone to the punch. The social network lets you display your NFTs as profile pictures that are visible and verifiable across the internet. Twitter released the feature on Thursday after a testing period. However, it’s not all good news. Not all Twitter users who happen to be NFT collectors can display their digital possessions.
