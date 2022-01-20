ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Prior Cases Gave More Immunity Than Shots as Delta Rose (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Prior infection with Covid-19 gave at least as much protection from a repeat bout of the coronavirus as vaccination during the rise...

news.bloomberglaw.com

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Natural immunity was more effective than vaccines alone against delta variant, CDC study shows

Related video: Ohio health officials give update on COVID-19 in the state (WJW) – Natural immunity to COVID was more effective against the delta variant than vaccines alone, according to a recent CDC study. The study looked at COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California and New York between May and November of 2021, determining that […]
OHIO STATE
The Free Press - TFP

CDC: Natural Immunity Offered Stronger Protection Against COVID Than Vaccines During Delta Wave

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided new research showing that, during the recent Delta wave, individuals who had previously contracted COVID-19 had more protection against the virus than those who had been vaccinated. “Before the Delta variant, Covid-19 vaccination resulted in better protection against...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors of the paper warned, however, against depending on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks to unvaccinated persons who weren't previously infected of hospitalization, long term impacts, and death, compared to vaccinated people. Indeed, by November 30, 2021, some 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from Covid-19, the two states the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based on.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

KDRV

Vaccination protects against Covid-19 hospitalization significantly more than prior infection, according to CDC study

Both vaccination and prior infection help protect against new Covid-19 infections, but vaccination protects against hospitalization significantly more than natural immunity from prior infection alone, according to a study published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Although the epidemiology of COVID-19 might change as new variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Is COVID immunity stronger from prior infection or vaccination?

A new study in two states that compares coronavirus protection from prior infection and vaccination concludes getting the shots is still the safest way to prevent COVID-19. The study examined infections in New York and California last summer and fall and found people who were both vaccinated and had survived a prior bout of COVID-19 had the most protection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Prior COVID infection more protective than vaccination during Delta surge -U.S. study

FILE PHOTO: La'nya Middleton, 14, is treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beier. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. By Julie Steenhuysen and Manas Mishra. (Reuters) - People who...
AUGUSTA, GA
raventribune.com

USA: Half more hospitalized than Omigron Delta

ICompared to the delta variant, Omikron leads to less serious illnesses, thus significantly reducing the number of hospital admissions. That sets New, as yet uncensored study Recommended by scientists from California and the American Health Institute CDC. Studies in South Africa, Great Britain and Denmark have reached similar conclusions. Glass “ It was first reported about.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

South Florida Sun Sentinel

washparkprofile.com

