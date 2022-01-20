ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Warriors' Gary Payton II puts Pacers' Goga Bitadze on poster with monster slam

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKOp1_0drmZ6Vr00
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Throughout his breakout season with the Golden State Warriors, Gary Payton II has provided a flurry of monster dunks, including multiple poster-worthy slams.

On Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center, he added to his catalog.

During the fourth quarter, Payton II caused the home crowd to rise to its feet after an emphatic one-handed poster dunk over Pacers big Goga Bitadze.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Following the dunk, Payton II gave Bitadze a stare and a head scratch that caused a reaction from the 22-year-old center. Bitadze proceeded to slightly headbutt Payton II. After getting dunked on, Bitadze was hit with an ejection for his nudge at Payton II.

Payton II finished with six points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field with five boards and two steals in 17 minutes.

Despite the poster dunk, the Pacers gained the final word. Behind rookie Chris Duarte, the Pacers served the Warriors an upset loss in overtime, 121-117.

Payton II and the Warriors will be back on the floor on Friday night against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. PT for the second leg of a back-to-back at Chase Center.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Chris Duarte
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II is here to stay: How the Golden State Warriors found a gem and Little Gary finally found a home

Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to being benched by Frank Vogel vs. Pacers

Russell Westbrook did not speak to the media after he was subbed out for the final three minutes and 52 seconds of the Los Angeles Lakers home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. However, based on his immediate reaction to Frank Vogel’s bold decision, the nine-time All-Star earning $44 million did not seem thrilled about being replaced by a guy on a minimum contract.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Indiana Pacers#Chase Center#Warriors Wire
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph, Warriors stunned in OT by Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors played down to their competition Thursday night at Chase Center, lacked energy and went ice-cold from behind the 3-point line. In the end, they got exactly what they deserved. Steph Curry's 39 points weren't enough as the Warriors lost 121-117 in overtime to a now...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Pacers stun Warriors in OT 121-117

If last night’s win against the Lakers wasn’t enough, the Indiana Pacers followed it up tonight with an even better encore, shocking the Golden State Warriors in overtime to complete the back-to-back sweep. The Pacers followed a similar trajectory tonight as they did last night, staging a fourth quarter comeback to close out a win, but did so with completely different personnel.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph unleashes filthy face after explosive drive vs. Pacers

Steph Curry will likely be the face of the latest trending meme. After an explosive drive to the basket through three defenders, Steph’s face said it all after he finished at the rim in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 121-117 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at Chase Center.
NBA
Marin Independent Journal

Warriors take overtime loss to undermanned, exhausted Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry’s 39 points were not enough to negate undisciplined, sloppy play and a stone cold night from 3-point range as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Indiana Pacers 121-117 Thursday night in overtime. The undermanned Pacers, on the second night of a back-to-back,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pacers vs. Suns: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, TV info for Saturday

On Saturday, the Phoenix Suns host the Indiana Pacers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The first-place Suns have won five straight games after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Devin Booker has led the Suns during their winning streak and is averaging 31.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists during that stretch.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy