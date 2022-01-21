ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA Online January 20 Prize Ride: How to Get Calico GTF

By Shubhendu Vatsa
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update saw the addition of a new The Prize Ride Challenge feature and this week, players can earn the Karin Calico GTF free as the GTA Online’s Prize Ride January 20 vehicle. With the Prize Ride challenge, players every week get the chance to earn...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Create a Solo Public Lobby in GTA Online

GTA Online is a fantastic game with amazing missions tones to explore and what’s better is feeling like you have the world to yourself and your mates to do whatever you like. It gives you more space to level up especially when working on your agency. Today we’re going to show you the new updated way to find yourself in a solo lobby on PC, Xbox & PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

GTA Online: Does Chop Die in The Contract DLC?

GTA Online’s latest The Contract DLC brings back a lot of familiar faces, including Chop, Franklin and Lamar’s pet dog and our beloved canine friend. However, seeing that it’s been some time since the events of GTA 5, many players want to know whether Chop dies in The Contract DLC or not. Our favorite duo Franklin and Lamar are back in the new GTA Online The Contract DLC and we see them as successful businessmen dealing with high-profile clients. Some years have passed since we last saw everyone and players want to know if Chop is alive or not.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to get free Fortnite skins in January 2022

Wondering how to get free skins in Fortnite, or if there even are any free skins? We’ve got all the details you need right here, including all of the current skins you can claim in January 2022. Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite is known for its high-profile crossover...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

How to get the Producer award in GTA Online

GTA Online players can get the Producer award if they spend enough time watching Dr Dre working in Record A Studios, the same place where you had to wade through a pile of gunmen sent by Johnny Guns. However, people found themselves confused as the only time they actually saw Dr Dre in that place was during the same mission and its ending.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Top 5 Best Supercars in GTA Online (2022)

There are so many amazing cars in GTA Online but what ones do we think are the best and more importantly what ones will help you beat your mates in a race. Throughout this list you might be thinking what is the logical format to this list. Well we’ll be working off of supercars that are in the same class and these will be ranked from worst to best in said class. The class we’re working from today is Super – Obviously. So let’s see what cars we have and if you can afford them.
CARS
attackofthefanboy.com

GTA Online – How to Hire Bodyguards

GTA Online has grown exponentially over the years with new players arriving frequently and immersing themselves in everything that the series has to offer. One particular aspect that players will need to get used to is protecting themselves in the world of GTA Online when Oppressors rain down missiles from above. One great method to do this is by making sure that you have hired bodyguards to join your organisation to work with you in the online session. This guide article will take you through the process of how to hire bodyguards in GTA Online.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

GTA Online Crimewatch: What's new in Los Santos? (January 15th)

Welcome back to another edition of GTA Online: Crimewatch. This week sees the entry of a new co-op mode, Double Down, as well as the usual discounts, freebies, and bonus rewards. Stop mugging old ladies for a quick bit of cash and risk your life for real wealth. What’s new?...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

GTA Online: How to Pay the Mechanic

Every day in GTA Online, you’ll have to pay your mechanic $50. Failure to do so will result in them not coming to fix your car, not answering your calls at all. This can be pretty problematic if you make a habit of totaling your favorite car by pulling off — or attempting to — death-defying jumps and stunts. In this guide, we’ll be explaining how to pay the mechanic in GTA Online so he can start repairing your wrecks again.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

GTA Online discounts and bonuses this week (January 13 to 20, 2022)

GTA Online players can look forward to earning a pile of money this week, provided they own an Agency as Payphone Hits will be awarding twice as much GTA$ and RP. Meanwhile, Agencies themselves will be cheaper to acquire, on top of a related car and upgrades having their own discounts.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

GTA Online Player Lands on Maze Bank From Mount Chiliad

Navigating your way up to the top of Maze Bank in GTA V and GTA Online has become an insane competition of one-upmanship over the years, as players do their best to reach the helipad of this skyscraper in the craziest ways. Despite having seen some pretty amazing attempts of the years, though, I’m not sure there will ever be anything that can beat the most recent attempt.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to start a heist in GTA Online (2022)

So you’ve logged into GTA 5 Online and want to get into the deep end, but how do you start a Heist? Well depending on what level you are on GTA Online you may not be able to start one just yet. But this article will help you out with what you need to start heists in GTA and how to actually start them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

GTA Online gets an eye-catching new co-op mode

Rockstar continues to offer content for GTA V and GTA Online. Grand Theft Auto V has been one of the best-selling games on the PS4 for the last eight years, and Rockstar continues to provide new content for it. That’s probably because it was one of the best-selling games of 2021. They announced today the addition of a new co-op mode called Double Down, as well as a new motorbike, a new prize ride, and a new vehicle for the roulette wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort, among other things.
VIDEO GAMES

