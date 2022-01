LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals have been on a roll as of late, and Friday night’s matchup against Whitley County was no different. The Cardinals entered Friday night’s game with Whitley County and came away with a 67-55 victory, giving them their third district win of the season and their eighth win in their past nine games. It also came just two nights after South Laurel was winning 58-49 in the fourth quarter against Corbin, but had the game postponed due to a leak in the gymnasium roof.

