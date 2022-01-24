ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's for Dinner? Mediterranean salmon with a simple, fresh salad topper

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

If you're searching the internet and wondering what to cook for dinner , the answer just got easier.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the legwork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious dishes to easily whip up any night of the week.

Cookbook author and creator of The College Housewife, Elizabeth Van Lierde is best known for her easy eats -- from colorful salads to comforting pastas. To bring a fresh start to the new year she shared a delicious dish that is full of both flavor and nutrients.

Mediterranean salmon

Elizabeth Van Lierde - PHOTO: Mediterranean salmon with a simple, fresh salad topper.

Ingredients

4 salmon filets, 5-6 ounces

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil + more for skillet

Juice of one lemon

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

For topper:

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

2/3 cup green California ripe olives, pitted and halved

1/2 english cucumber, diced

1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1/2 cup feta cheese

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

Directions

In a medium bowl, add salmon filets. Sprinkle evenly with oregano, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice. Mix together so salmon filets are coated. Sprinkle filets evenly on each side with kosher salt and cracked black pepper.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat. Add in a drizzle of olive oil so the bottom of the pan is well coated. When the pan is hot, add in salmon, skin side down and cook for five minutes on skin side. With a fish spatula, gently flip the salmon filets and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes on the other side.

While salmon is cooking, prepare the Mediterranean topper: In a large bowl, add cherry tomatoes, green California ripe olives, cucumber, parsley, basil, feta cheese, a drizzle of olive oil and season evenly with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Mix together and set aside to top salmon.

Transfer salmon to a serving platter and top evenly with Mediterranean topper.

Serving suggestions:

I served this salmon on a bed of pearled cous cous and arugula.

Serve with grains like brown rice, farro, lentils or pasta.

Serve a salad: This salmon can also be served on top of a bed of greens as a salad with a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette for a lighter option.

