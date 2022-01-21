ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Mivi Collar Flash Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic (Blue)

desidime.com
 6 days ago

Mivi Collar Flash Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic (Blue) 10 mins charge = 10 hrs playtime. With fast charging on the Collar Flash bluetooth earphones, you get 10 hours of playtime on a single charge of 10 mins. Full charge the earphones in 40 mins. Rich Sound....

www.desidime.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Price mistake on Amazon’s #1 smart home device makes it $20 with a $30 credit

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub Rating: 4.5 Stars “Did I shut the garage” No more worrying.Open or close your garage from anywhere. Simply download the free myQ app for iPhone or Android and get connected with your very own Smart GarageGive access to family or friends while on the goNever worry if the garage is closed at night by setting a close schedule BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.98 $19.98 Buy from Best Buy $29.99 During Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2021 sale, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular Amazon smart home deals...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass Rating: 4 Stars HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $34.99 $23.79 Buy from...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This foldable camera drone deal slashes a popular model to just $46

AVIALOGIC Q10 Mini Foldable Drone with Camera FPV Wifi 720P HD Remote Control Rating: 3.5 Stars Drone with HD Camera & Live Videos: The mini foldable drone equipped with 720P HD 90°manual adjustable HD camera can captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. You can enjoy beautiful scenery in your smart phone by wifi real-time transmission and upload videos and pictures to your social platforms with one button. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $79.99 $45.59 Buy from eBay $91.49 Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case...
RETAIL
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earphones#Design#Ott#The Mivi Collar Flash#Crystal Clear Calling#Mems
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re like us, you never want to go anywhere without a good speaker nearby to connect to, whether playing music to cook dinner, getting some sun on the beach, or streaming a show in your living room. The best wireless speakers often blow the ones your devices come with out of the water. They also come in just about any size or design you could want, are easy to control from your phone and can be conveniently moved around...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best portable projectors in 2022: Compact, mini, and easy to carry

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector Rating: 4 Stars THE HOLLYWOOD STANDARD – Advanced DLP Optical Engine Boasts Superior LED Brightness, Exceptional Color Accuracy and Pristine Picture Quality (Best Performance when used in Dark to Dim-Lit Room)PALM SIZED PERFECTION – Smallest and Lightest DLP Projector in the World Slips Conveniently Into Your Handbag, Briefcase or Back Pocket for,Home, Work, Business or PlayCONTEMPORARY COMPATIBILITY BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $189.99 $179.99 Available at Walmart $179.99 Nowadays, there are endless possibilities for watching your favorite shows. You can stream them on your TV, computer, tablet, phone, and even more devices. But not all of...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This discounted wireless Bluetooth thermometer is simply a must-have for all homes

You can't really put a price on peace of mind, but the Trucheck touchless thermometer certainly makes the attempt in these trying modern times. The no-touch thermometer uses radiation-detecting sensor technology and an infrared chip to capture accurate temperature readings without the risk of infection or contamination that other thermometers may carry. Built-in Bluetooth technology automatically syncs readings in the free Truvitals app so you can keep track your family's health. Plus, if you have a sick loved one trying to rest, you can use Mute mode to keep an eye on temperature changes without disturbing them. Snag this modern medical tool for just $35 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

Best Wireless Bluetooth Keyboards For Meta Quest 2

Looking to use an external wireless keyboard with your Meta Quest 2 headset? Here are the options. Quest 2 now supports using Bluetooth keyboards with the headset in VR, both across the system and in Meta’s remote work solution, Horizon Workrooms. While you can connect most Bluetooth keyboards to...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
gadgetsin.com

Heavys Bluetooth On-ear Headphones with 4 Drivers Each Side

Using 4 drivers each side and 2 frequency ranges, Heavys Bluetooth on-ear headphones let you immerse yourself in your favorite heavy metal. Let’s keep checking if you’re curious about the design. Heavys are a pair of metal-loud wierless on-ear headphones that weigh 255g. As shown in the images,...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60 have both active & electronic noise canceling

Enhance your ears and what they hear with the Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60. They may have a simple, sleek look, but they back impressive tech. In fact, they provide up to 5 hours of playtime and two types of noise cancelation. This includes active noise-cancelation to filter ambient noise as well as electronic noise cancelation for super clear calls. Furthermore, the earbuds have an IR sensor that stops the music right when you remove them from your ears. Likewise, it starts up again when you put the earbuds back in. Weighing only 100 grams, they have 8 mm neodymium drivers and an ergonomic shape. Furthermore, you’ll get an aluminum case with a leather cover and magnetic holder to give you 15 more hours of playtime. Finally, charge it up using a USB-C cable or Qi wireless charger.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Wondering how to hide power cords? This $24 solution has 24,000 5-star ratings

Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip Rating: 4 Stars GREAT FOR SMALL SPOTS LIKE KITCHENS & BATHROOMS. Now you can discreetly and completely hide the entire outlet, ugly plugs & cordsELIMINATE UGLY PLUGS & CORDS and restore your home’s pristine decor. This slim, wall-hugging device blends into its surroundings for an uncluttered, wireless look BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $23.95 Buy from Home Depot $24.95 If you’re wondering how to hide power cords, this is the answer to your question. Look no further than the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. It’s a brilliant solution to...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Skullcandy Dime 2 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Tile Finding Technology

Skullcandy Dime 2 Bluetooth true wireless earbuds are easy to be located with newly added Tile Finding technology. Need more features? Let’s have a look. The Dime 2 are the successor to original Dime true wierless Bluetooth earbuds, which weigh 1.13 ounces. As shown in the images, the TWS Bluetooth earbuds deliver the same appearance design with original Dime, along with 3 optional colors. Meanwhile, with IPX4 water resistance, the earbuds are good to bring you music during your indoor or outdoor workout sesseion.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Vic Firth goes wireless with VF Bluetooth Isolation Headphones for drummers

Vic Firth has released the latest in its line of hugely popular isolation headphones for drummers with the new Bluetooth-equipped Vic Firth Bluetooth Isolation Headphones. Joining the current range of Isolation Headphones, the Bluetooth model features the same 20 dB of external noise reduction, making them the ideal solution for practicing with your Bluetooth-equipped electronic drum set and mobile device, as well as for monitoring use in noisy live environments.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Headphones for Running and Jogging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re hitting the pavement, you want some solid tunes to keep you going through even the toughest miles. But you don’t need in-ear earbuds to keep your workout playlist going during a run—over-ear headphones are a solid option if you want gear that won’t budge, slip, or run out of battery life while you’re just hitting your stride. The best headphones for running deliver comfort, performance, and a sturdy fit that will work for runners at any level. Get...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smart Lamps to Add to Your Smart Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With the constant release of new Alexa and Google-enabled devices, converting to a smart home seems almost inevitable. You’ve got smart lights, smart speakers and even smart plugs to choose from, and something that’s picked up in recent years is smart lamps. What Can a Smart Lamp Do? The best smart lamps let you adjust hue, brightness, set automatic timers and are even portable enough so you can take them with you wherever you go — as long as you have...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Bluetooth speaker deal: Waterproof model with 127,000 5-star reviews for $24

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass Rating: 4 Stars HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $34.99 $23.79 Buy from...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy