Mivi Collar Flash Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic (Blue)

Enhance your ears and what they hear with the Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60. They may have a simple, sleek look, but they back impressive tech. In fact, they provide up to 5 hours of playtime and two types of noise cancelation. This includes active noise-cancelation to filter ambient noise as well as electronic noise cancelation for super clear calls. Furthermore, the earbuds have an IR sensor that stops the music right when you remove them from your ears. Likewise, it starts up again when you put the earbuds back in. Weighing only 100 grams, they have 8 mm neodymium drivers and an ergonomic shape. Furthermore, you’ll get an aluminum case with a leather cover and magnetic holder to give you 15 more hours of playtime. Finally, charge it up using a USB-C cable or Qi wireless charger.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO