During their last championship run in 2014, the San Antonio Spurs lived by the motto of “Good to great” — a concept that you give up a good shot in order to get a great shot for a teammate — and even had the words engraved in their championship rings. It is a philosophy of unselfishness and teamwork that could be seen on the court every night with a beautiful display of passing, cutting, more passing and eventually an open layup, dunk or jump shot.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO