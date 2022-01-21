ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames visit the Oilers after Monahan's 2-goal game

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Calgary Flames (18-11-6, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-16-2, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Calgary after Sean Monahan scored two goals in the Flames' 5-1 victory against the Panthers. The Oilers are 14-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks 10th in the...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

The Oilers and Flames engage in a Hockey Night in Canada Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers host the Battle of Alberta Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet & Citytv or listen...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Flames trying to end seven-game skid

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Saturday. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will meet for the first time since Oct. 16 when they play at Rogers Place on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Each team is desperate for a victory. The Flames (18-11-6) ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and are fifth in the Pacific Division. Calgary is 3-7-1 in its past 11 games. The Oilers (18-16-2) have lost seven in a row (0-5-2) and are 2-11-2 since going 16-5-0 in their first 21 games. Edmonton is seventh in the eight-team Pacific. Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau matched his NHL career-high with four assists Tuesday and has a three-game point streak (one goal, five assists). Edmonton center Connor McDavid is fourth in the NHL with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) but has been held without a point for three straight games for the first time since Feb. 27-March 3 of last season. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
HOCKEY
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ OILERS

FLAMES (18-11-6) vs. OILERS (18-16-2) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (43) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Oilers:. Points - Leon Draisaitl (54) Goals - Draisaitl (26) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 22.6% (11th) / PK - 84.6% (5th)
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Kyle Turris
Person
Tyler Benson
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Slater Koekkoek
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Ilya Konovalov
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Tyson Barrie
Chicago Tribune

7 Chicago Blackhawks games are rescheduled — 6 because of COVID postponements — starting Feb. 9 at the Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks will begin making up games postponed because of COVID-19 on Feb. 9, a road date with the Edmonton Oilers. The 7 p.m. matchup at Rogers Place is one of six Hawks games that were shelved earlier this season — and is among seven date changes overall — as the NHL tried to contain the spread of coronavirus infections among players, coaches and staff. Overall, the league set ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Western Conference
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
Daily Herald

Seattle hosts St. Louis after Soucy's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-11-5, third in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-23-4, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +146, Blues -172; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit Seattle after Carson Soucy scored two goals in the Kraken's 3-2 victory against the Sharks. The Kraken...
NHL
Daily Herald

Islanders host the Maple Leafs after shutout win

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (14-13-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +143, Maple Leafs -170; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit New York after the Islanders shut out Arizona 4-0. Ilya Sorokin earned the victory in...
NHL
Daily Herald

Minnesota hosts Chicago after Hartman's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-10-3, fourth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -195, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild's 5-1 victory against the Blackhawks. The Wild are 14-9-1...
NHL
Daily Herald

St. Louis visits Vancouver following shutout win

St. Louis Blues (24-11-5, second in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-18-4, sixth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Vancouver after the Blues shut out Seattle 5-0. Ville Husso earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 27 saves. The Canucks are 10-8-3 against Western...
NHL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
143K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy