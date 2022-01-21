ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia PM says AUKUS pact to ensure peace, security in Indo-Pacific

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the new AUKUS defence...

kfgo.com

AFP

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world. - 'Unprecedented disaster' - Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
CHINA
The Independent

Australia’s Scott Morrison under fire for bizarre suggestion that children be allowed to operate forklifts

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s proposal to let children operate forklifts amid a shortage of workers in Covid-hit supply chains has drawn intense criticism, forcing the administration into an immediate climbdown.On Wednesday, Mr Morrison floated a proposal to bring down the minimum age to drive forklifts from 18 to 16. But hours later, on Thursday, he said the administration will not go forward with the proposal. Most states classify forklift operations to be high-risk work, requiring a licence available only to 18-year-olds and over.“We had a good discussion about today and it is not something that we believe, collectively, that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kfgo.com

Olympics-No forced labour involved in Beijing Games outfits, says IOC

(Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said no forced labour was involved in the production of uniforms for the Beijing Winter Games following concerns from U.S. lawmakers. The United States’ Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said earlier this month it was worried that suppliers Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang...
SPORTS
Scott Morrison
americanmilitarynews.com

Japan, Australia sign defense pact seen as response to China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Leaders of Japan and Australia signed at a virtual summit on Thursday a new agreement that paves the way for future defense cooperation between the two countries – a move that analysts viewed as a response to a rising China.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Shortage of COVID-19 testing kits ‘not unique’ to Australia, PM says

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said the shortages of at-home antigen tests were “not unique” to the country as authorities deal with a runaway Omicron outbreak that has driven up hospitalisation rates and strain testing systems. Australia is facing a shortage of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) – European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday. Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking as France starts its presidency of...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

New US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel calls Japan-U.S. alliance ‘bulwark’ in Indo-Pacific

Rahm Emanuel, who will soon arrive in Japan as the new U.S. ambassador, has expressed his intention to strengthen the bilateral alliance to realize a “free and open Indo-Pacific” through cooperation between the two countries. Regarding the vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” that Japan has advocated since 2016, Emanuel said, “It was a way of seeing the region, seeing the alliance and seeing … our North Star, what we’re building towards.” During an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Washington on Wednesday, Emanuel, 62, called the Japan-U.S. alliance a “bulwark in that region.” He acknowledged the alliance is solid, but said, “It has to be strengthened at all times and nurtured for the future.” Emanuel also said the security challenges posed by China and North Korea would be different from those of the past.
FOREIGN POLICY
#Indo Pacific#Reuters#Aukus#The World Economic Forum
Washington Post

The policy gap in the Indo-Pacific

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. The Biden administration has made no bones about its desire to prioritize the Indo-Pacific region in its grand strategy. The Biden team has tried to reduce the U.S. footprint in areas deemed less vital (Afghanistan, the Middle East more generally) so as to bolster efforts in areas deemed more vital (Europe, the Indo-Pacific).
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Japan, French ministers to discuss deeper Indo-Pacific cooperation Thursday

TOKYO (Reuters) – Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and France will discuss further security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on Thursday, Japanese officials said, as the region faces China’s growing military might and North Korea’s missile development. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Australia’s Queensland state says peak of Omicron two weeks away

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia reported 64 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, as the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), said the Omicron COVID-19 variant would not delay the start of the school year. NSW reported 30 deaths of patients with COVID-19, while Victoria state saw 20 deaths, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Australia
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS

