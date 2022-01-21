PBOC calls on lenders to extend more credit to companies, households

The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but a military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble are leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield as it rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session. Copper also begins the new week extending its weakness for a third session as well.

