PBOC calls on lenders to extend more credit to companies, households

By Justin Low
 1 day ago

The PBOC is reported to have given a window guidance to large state-owned lenders and regional...

Reuters

UK lenders expect demand for mortgages to fall, consumer credit to rise

LONDON (Reuters) - British lenders expect demand for mortgage lending will fall in the first three months of 2022 after decreasing in late 2021, the Bank of England said on Thursday. But lenders expected demand for unsecured lending, led by credit cards, to continue rising in the January-March period, according...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

TransUnion To Make Consumer Credit Data Available To Cryptocurrency Lenders

The consumer credit reporting firm TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will now provide cryptocurrency lenders operating via the blockchain access to its consumer credit data. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report, TransUnion will deploy Spring Labs’ ky0x Digital Passport to enable this data access. As a result, qualified consumers could be eligible for better interest rates.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
#Beijing#Pboc
#Beijing#Pboc
The Independent

Fed study on digital currency leans to role for banks

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released a highly anticipated report on central bank digital currencies that suggested it is leaning toward having banks and other financial firms, rather than the Fed itself, manage digital accounts for customers.A central bank digital currency would differ in some key ways from the online and digital payments that millions of Americans already conduct. It wouldn’t necessarily require the user to have a bank account. The Fed’s paper, while stressing that no final decisions have been reached, said it would likely follow an “intermediate model” for a digital dollar under which banks or payment...
ECONOMY
theislandnow.com

Top 5 Lenders For Emergency Loans with No Credit Check in 2022

Do you have bad credit, but need to get a loan quickly? Well, we have a solution — no-credit-check emergency loans. Whether it is an emergency room trip, a car with a busted tire, or a broken oven, these unexpected circumstances are things we never wish for. Nevertheless, they happen when they least expect it.
CREDITS & LOANS
Seekingalpha.com

PBOC Eases, But The Yuan Firms

The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but a military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble are leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield as it rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session. Copper also begins the new week extending its weakness for a third session as well.
BUSINESS
Beijing, CN
Economy
CoinDesk

TransUnion to Allow Crypto Lenders to Check Credit Reports

Consumer credit reporting company TransUnion will enable consumers to give crypto lenders access to their personal credit data in a move that could greatly expand the possibilities of lending in the digital asset market. TransUnion is offering this facility through security firm Spring Labs' ky0x digital passport, Spring Labs announced...
CREDITS & LOANS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fraud costs mortgage lenders one-third more today than in 2019

As a greater number of transactions have moved online or gone mobile since COVID-19 emerged, fraud has had a costlier impact on mortgage lenders compared to other financial companies. Every dollar of fraud loss at mortgage lenders ended up costing businesses $4.40 through the first three quarters of 2021, according...
ECONOMY
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS

