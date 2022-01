COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With winter weather making its way through the Midlands, here are some tips to make sure you and your family are staying safe. First and foremost, bring your pets inside. Consider a sweater for your pups before taking them on a walk. Insulate your pipes, and let your faucets drip overnight to avoid freezing. If you’re driving, be safe on the roads and keep an eye out for black ice.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO