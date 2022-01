Saying goodbye to a legend. Meat Loaf, the rockstar behind hits like “I’d Do Anything For Love” and “Bad Out of Hell,” has died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022. But how did Meat Loaf die, exactly? His sudden death has left fans wondering about his real cause of death—and we’re sharing everything we know so far below. ‘To Hell and Back – An Autobiography’ $16.45 Buy Now Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, had a spectacular rock music career that spanned six decades. The legendary musician was one of the most successful performers of all time, selling...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO