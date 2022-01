Before the season even started, I have to say, I had very low expectations. New coaches, new schemes, and all that comes with a new system in place. A very quiet free agency, I’m pretty sure most of Philadelphia had low expectations as well. Didn’t we blast the coach for his first press conference?!?! Only in Philadelphia! Let us look in on the Philadelphia Eagles season and keep looking forward to 2022.

