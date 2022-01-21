ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Eurostoxx futures -1.5% in early European trading

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 1 day ago

UK FTSE futures -1.0%. It's a bit of a double whammy for European stocks as they have...

www.forexlive.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Stocks extend their fall as traders continue to sell, sell, sell.

The US major stock indices continue to tumble lower. The last two trading days has seen selling into the close, and with less than an hour left and trading, the pattern may be continuing today. The E-mini S&P futures contract is now broken below its 200 day moving average. The...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

MUFG trade of the coming week: Sell EUR/CAD

EUR/CAD is up today but still trading near a five-year low at 1.4256. MUFG thinks it will fall further and recommends selling the pair with a target of 1.3500 and a stop at 1.4670. "We are recommending a short EUR/CAD trade idea. We believe that fundamentals remain supportive for a...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Not so fast with that breakout in Treasury yields

The breakout in bond yields isn't exactly going to plan. The ugly turn in the risk trade is hitting hard with 10-year yields now down 8 basis points to 1.749%. Importantly, that's below the old 1.77% breakout line and if we close down here it will invalidate the breakout on the weekly candle.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

US equity futures point to a soft start, especially for Netflix

The past two days were the first time in more than 20 years that the Nasdaq has erased an intraday gain of 1% and closed lower on back-to-back days, according to Bespoke. The price action late in the day was ugly and it continued after hours . Nasdaq futures are down 157 points and S&P 500 futures are off by 30.
STOCKS

