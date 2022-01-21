ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats will meet Friday in Geneva - over Ukraine

By Eamonn Sheridan
forexlive.com
 1 day ago

Multiple officials in the US (and allies) have...

www.forexlive.com

Denver Channel

Top US and Russian diplomats meet as tensions continue to rise over Ukraine

GENEVA — The United States and Russia are trying to avert another devastating conflict in Europe. But the two powers' top diplomats warned Friday that no breakthrough was imminent as fears rise that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, U.S. Secretary...
newsy.com

U.S. Secretary Of State Meets With Russian Diplomat Over Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he didn't expect any breakthroughs in talks with Russia on Ukraine, but the two sides are on a "clearer path" to understanding each other's concerns. Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva Friday. With an estimated 100,000 Russian troops massed...
TODAY.com

High stakes meeting underway in Geneva over Russia-Ukraine tensions

Top diplomats are meeting in Geneva on Friday, in a potentially last-ditch effort to deescalate tensions in Ukraine. This comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops still sit on the Ukrainian border. NBC’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv, Ukraine.Jan. 21, 2022.
95.5 FM WIFC

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

BREST, France (Reuters) – The European Union’s top diplomat condemned on Friday a cyber attack on Ukraine and said the EU’s political and security committee and cyber units would meet to decide how to respond and help Kyiv. A massive cyber attack warning Ukrainians to “be afraid...
