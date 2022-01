ROSLINDALE, Massachusetts – On Friday, January 21st, 2022, Distraction Brewing Company will officially launch its first limited-edition beer hand crafted by the brewery with can design by Blind Fox Art to benefit Tommy’s Place which provides a magical vacation home for kids fighting cancer with their family and friends in Falmouth, MA. The beer “Tommy’s Distraction,” is the first in an ongoing year-long charitable series featuring limited-edition releases of special one-time brews with the cans designed by local artists in support of the charity. Each beer is crafted, tasted, and prepared by the brewers at Distraction Brewing Company, the artists and the charities with a 100% of profits going to the charity of each artist’s choice.

