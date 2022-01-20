West Linn girls basketball rallies past St. Mary's 47-42

The Lions believe they're ready to make a stretch run in the Three Rivers League.

There's never a wrong time to get right.

And that's just where the West Linn girls basketball team believes it is after rallying from a 10-point deficit to beat St. Mary's 47-42 at West Linn High School on Thursday, Jan. 20.

"We needed this. We knew St Mary's was a good team and we knew we had to bring our 'A' game," said West Linn senior wing Alana Molden, who finished with 14 points (on 7 of 12 shooting from the field), along with five steals, three assists and three rebounds. "We struggled the first half, but we pulled through, so I'm proud of us."

"It was a very big deal coming off a two-game losing streak — we really needed this win, but we give props to St Mary's for giving us a good game," said senior post Audrey Kehoe, who scored eight points (on 4 of 12 shooting from the field), along with 11 rebounds and one assist. "I'm proud of my teammates (for) pulling out this win."

"Playing as a team is really a big part of our team dynamic right now," added senior guard Olivia McVicker, who added nine points (on 4 of 7 shooting from the field and a 1 of 1 day at the foul line), along with six steals, five assists and three rebounds. "It's so important to us. It's not just about one of us — each of us has to step up in order to get the win."

With the win, the Lions snapped their two-game losing streak and improved to 2-1 in Three Rivers League play and 5-6 overall. St. Mary's, meanwhile, fell to 1-1 in TRL play and 5-5 overall.

The Blues were led by junior Sofia Bell's 17 points (on 6 of 11 shooting from the field, including two 3-pointers, and a 3 of 5 day at the foul line), along with five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists. Senior Jewyl Newton added eight points (on 3 of 5 shooting from the field and a 2 of 2 day at the foul line), along with two assists and one rebound.







West Linn stayed close most of the way in the first quarter, with Molden's layin tying the score at 8-8 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left in the period. But the Blues closed the frame on a 6-0 run that included three points from Bell and a 3-pointer by senior Tyra Trimble to give their team a 14-8 lead at the end of the stanza.

St. Mary's kept the heat on at the start of the second quarter, too, getting two points each from Newton and sophomore Elsa Cottrell, and a "three" by Trimble that extended their team's edge to 20-10 with 3:23 left in the half.

But the Lions woke their defense there, forced five turnovers in the remaining minutes — three on steals by freshman Allie Roden — and closed within 22-18 at the half, getting four points each from Roden and Kehoe in that stretch.

West Linn kept rolling early in the third quarter, getting a pair of Molden fast break baskets to take a 24-22 lead. From there, however, the two teams traded shots, points and turnovers for the next 12 minutes, with Newton's baseline shot tying the contest at 40-40 with 2:10 left in the contest.

Bell hit a pair of "threes" and scored nine points in that stretch, while Newton added four points and senior Abby Graham hit a 3-pointer. For West Linn, McVicker broke loose for six points, Molden added four and Roden and senior Isabella McVicker each hit "threes."

But West Linn ruled the game's final 1:42, with Olivia McVicker converting a three-point play, Roden scoring on back-to-back fast breaks and Molden adding a buzzer-beater for the final margin.

After the game, the Lions said that their defense — they forced 25 turnovers (14 in the second half) — was the key factor in the victory.

"It was a big part of our halftime talk," said Olivia McVicker. "We got down to the locker room and we just knew we had not been playing like we know we can so we just knew we had to pick it up at the start of the second half."

"It was just communication," Kehoe added. "It comes back to talking and playing team basketball and I think we did that very well."

Roden led West Linn scorers with 15 points (on 6 of 17 shooting from the field, including one 3-pointer, and a 2 of 2 day at the foul line), along with four steals, three rebounds, one blocked shot and one assist. Graham added two points and eight rebounds for St. Mary's.

