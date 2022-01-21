ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Anisimova stuns Osaka in third round to set up Barty showdown

By Martin PARRY, William WEST
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnlDL_0drmHWUU00
Amanda Anisimova celebrates after beating Japan's Naomi Osaka /AFP

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open up the draw for title favourite Ashleigh Barty.

Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points to stun the former world number one 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) and will now face Barty in the last 16.

It was a hugely disappointing end to Osaka's reign in Melbourne, having also gone out at the same stage at the US Open in September, after which she took a break from tennis.

"I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old Anisimova.

Australia's Barty was a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 winner over Italian 30th seed Camila Giorgi, inching closer to a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.

"It was a pretty good performance," said Barty, 25, who is now 7-0 for the season and is yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park.

Also into round four is former two-time champion Victoria Azarenka.

The 24th seed crushed 15th seed Elina Svitolina as she tries to climb back to the top of women's tennis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VAbP_0drmHWUU00
Naomi Osaka was stunned by Amanda Anisimova /AFP

The 32-year-old Belarusian turned back the clock with a 6-0, 6-2 dismissal of her Ukrainian opponent and will now play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the quarter-finals.

"I think that's really what I'm trying to say is that ladder I want to climb step-by-step," said Azarenka, who won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013, of her efforts to get back among the elite.

"I think the danger for me is to try to skip a few steps. I think that is something I'm actually learning not to do. That's been helpful."

Krejcikova overcame a big fright against 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko.

The Czech dropped the first set and was a break down in the second before coming through 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and declaring her never-say-die attitude meant her rivals should now be afraid of her.

"I hope they are scared of me," said the 26-year-old, who was one of the standout players of 2021, winning three titles as she soared more than 50 places up the rankings.

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari and eighth seed Paula Badosa also went through.

Greece's Sakkari beat Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 and Badosa came through 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk after bouncing back from a mid-match wobble.

- Zverev powers on -

On the men's side of the draw, world number three Alexander Zverev powered his way into the last 16 with a superb serving display against Moldova's Radu Albot.

The powerful German Tokyo Olympic gold medallist thundered down 16 aces and won 83 percent of his first serve points to put away the 124th-ranked Albot, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Zverev will next take on Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Also through is Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini, who came through a five-set epic against talented Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/5).

Flamboyant French 17th seed Gael Monfils, who won the Adelaide warm-up event, continued his great early season form with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-3 romp against 16th-seeded Christian Garin of Chile.

And Serbia's 77th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, who had been due to play -- and probably lose -- to world number one Novak Djokovic in the first round on Monday, now finds himself in the second week after knocking out Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-2, 7-5.

Rafael Nadal is in action later Friday.

Nadal's path to become the first man to win 21 majors -- he is tied on 20 with Roger Federer and Djokovic, who are both absent -- could see him meet Zverev in the quarter-finals.

Ledger-Enquirer

Australian Open Lookahead: Barty vs Anisimova in 4th round

Top-ranked Ash Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978. Anisimova saved two match points before upsetting defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. The 20-year-old American won a tune-up tournament before the year’s first major and has a career-long eight-match winning streak in main draw matches. Among other fourth-round women’s matches, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is taking on French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty in action on day five

Day five at the Australian Open will see Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty look to set up a sensational fourth-round clash at Melbourne Park. Defending champion Osaka and world number one Barty have been on a collision course since the main draw was made and will look to progress past the third round today. Osaka faces American Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena and at the same time home favourite Barty will take on Italian Camila Giorgi on Rod Laver. In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal highlights the action as he takes on Karen Khachanov, while Matteo Berrettini’s match against...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka's Australian Open title defence ends with shock third round exit against Amanda Anisimova as former World No 1 plunges to below 80th in WTA's rankings

The latest stage of Naomi Osaka’s complex tennis journey will see her drop to below a ranking of 80, abruptly going from a leading role into the chorus line. Her relegation was sealed by the enormous loss of ranking points that comes with foregoing her Australian Open title, after she was knocked out in the third round by America’s Amanda Anisimova.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

