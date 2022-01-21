ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on Russia

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVuqc_0drmGfAG00
Financial News

The Foreign Secretary has called on the “free world” to reduce its economic dependence on Russia as tensions continue over Ukraine

Liz Truss delivered a speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney in which she warned Vladimir Putin he must “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict like the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Asked by the Australian thinktank’s executive director, Michael Fullilove, why she is confident the “free world would stand its ground” against Russia, she replied: “I think it’s very important to note the commitments that Russia made in the 1994 Budapest Agreement in exchange for Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons.”

Ms Truss said: “Russia agreed alongside the UK and US to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. So the claims that are being made by Vladimir Putin are completely wrong about what has happened but it is true – and I made this point in my speech – that the free world has not been doing enough since the end of the Cold War to make sure that we are deterring aggressors.

“If there is an incursion by Russia into Ukraine, it would come at a massive cost. We are prepared to put very severe sanctions in place, we are also working to support Ukraine in terms of defensive capability. What I would say as well is that dealing with this immediate situation is of course an absolute priority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAyG1_0drmGfAG00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) talks at Admiralty House in Sydney (Bianca De Marchi/Pool/AP) (AP)

“But the free world also needs to work together to reduce economic dependence on Russia to put in place the agreements that help countries have alternatives in terms of trade and investment, so in the future it becomes harder for those aggressive regimes to use economic dependence as a way of getting what they want.

“So, yes, we are very ready to act in the immediate term.

“In the longer term, this is why it’s so important that we are investing in developing countries – it’s so important that we are trading widely across the world using strong rules-based agreements like the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership). That’s the West’s way to protect ourselves from aggressors – from a position of economic and defensive strength.”

Related
newschain

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister. While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?

Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was the first change of internationally recognized borders in Europe through military force since World War II. Russia proceeded to instigate and fuel a war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 14,000 lives so far. Last year, Russia began massing a force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern and northern border and in the occupied Crimea, and taking other provocative actions. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 19, 2022, about Putin: “Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With 100,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Antony Blinken, the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian minister accepts invitation to meet with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

The Russian defence minister has accepted an invitation to meet with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace amid tensions over Ukraine the PA news agency understands.Mr Wallace extended an invitation to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu to visit London to discuss mutual security earlier this week.Mr Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead, given the last bilateral defence talks between the countries took place in London.A senior defence source said: “The Defence Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart.“Given the last defence bilateral between our two countries took place in London...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia will be ‘punished’ if troops are sent into Ukraine – No 10

Russia will be “punished” if the country pushes ahead with any “destabilising action” in Ukraine Downing Street has warned.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding last-ditch talks with Russian diplomats in Switzerland on Friday in a bid to avert a conflict on Ukraine’s border, where Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops.Number 10 said if Russian President Vladimir Putin launches an offensive, there will be a “package of sweeping measures” launched by the UK and its allies against the Kremlin.Earlier, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Mr Putin he must “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk...
POLITICS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
POLITICS
AFP

Cold War flashbacks in Russia-US talks in Geneva

Geneva, the neutral turf that was once host to so much Cold War bargaining, is again welcoming Russian and US officials to discuss missiles, nuclear arms and spheres of influence on the eve of a possible conflagration. There is a heavy whiff of the 20th-century East-West power struggles in the Swiss capital, a flashback to the tense period between World War II and the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, when the fate of the world often appeared to hang in the balance. The two rival camps are beginning to openly make the comparison themselves, even if observers note significant differences. "What we're having now we have is kind of a remake of the Cold War, Cold War 2.0," Dmitri Polyansky, the Russian deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said last month, putting the blame on the United States.
WORLD
The Independent

Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine

The Baltic nations of Estonia Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with RussiaU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet posted on Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO nations and former Soviet republics “for their longstanding support to Ukraine”. “I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment @NATO Allies Estonia Latvia Lithuania are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression,” Blinken said...
MILITARY
