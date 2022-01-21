Australia PM says AUKUS pact to ensure peace, security in Indo-Pacific

Rahm Emanuel, who will soon arrive in Japan as the new U.S. ambassador, has expressed his intention to strengthen the bilateral alliance to realize a “free and open Indo-Pacific” through cooperation between the two countries. Regarding the vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” that Japan has advocated since 2016, Emanuel said, “It was a way of seeing the region, seeing the alliance and seeing … our North Star, what we’re building towards.” During an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Washington on Wednesday, Emanuel, 62, called the Japan-U.S. alliance a “bulwark in that region.” He acknowledged the alliance is solid, but said, “It has to be strengthened at all times and nurtured for the future.” Emanuel also said the security challenges posed by China and North Korea would be different from those of the past.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 10 DAYS AGO