Presidential Election

Italy’s next moral compass? Berlusconi, 85, eyes presidency

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy is poised to elect a new president, a figure who is supposed to serve as the nation’s moral compass and foster...

US News and World Report

Italy's Berlusconi Mobilises Media Empire Behind His Presidential Bid

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is galvanising his media empire behind his campaign to become Italy's president this month, a move reviving dormant but unresolved concerns about conflict of interest. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon, who served four terms as premier, is the formal candidate of Italy's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Italian Centre-Right Parties Back Berlusconi for President; Centre-Left Worried

ROME (Reuters) - Italian centre-right parties confirmed on Friday they wanted Silvio Berlusconi to be the next president of Italy and said in a joint statement that they would seek wide support for him in parliament. "The leaders of the coalition have agreed that Silvio Berlusconi is the right person...
POLITICS
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
POLITICS
Forbes

Could Medical Cannabis Be Italy’s Next Great Opportunity?

Gilda is the founder and CEO of technology solutions and compliance consulting services company PQE Group. In recent years, cannabis has risen as one of the most talked-about potential medical treatments for all kinds of diseases and ailments. Though undoubtedly much more research needs to be done to properly determine its true level of effectiveness, it’s still becoming more and more popular around the world and is generally accepted to at least have possible medicinal properties that could impact how we care for cancer patients, those suffering from PTSD, people living with epilepsy, anxiety and more.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Italy’s one euro houses: who can buy one and how does it work?

With property prices in the UK out of reach for many first time buyers, and homeowners dreaming of a second pad in the sun, the idea of snapping up an Italian casa for 86p is intoxicating.Several small Italian towns have hit the headlines for selling off vacant houses for €1 a pop in the past couple of years.But how does the scheme work, and who is eligible to snap up one of these bargain villas in the sun?Why is Italy selling houses for €1?As young Italians increasingly migrate to the city and choose cosmopolitan jobs over rural and community vocations,...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
POLITICS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE

