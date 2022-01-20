Cinema operator sipping on the new option of beer and wine sales in theatres

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) As word spread Thursday that the New York State Liquor Authority acted to clear the way for beer and wine sales in cinemas across the state, theatre operators took note.

One local cinema owner tells WBEN he's pleased to hear the SLA is opening up the option, but he's also not fully convinced it's economically viable and will take a closer look.

Ray Barker, operator of the popular North Park Theatre in Buffalo, says he's pleased the inconsistency in state law has been eliminated.

"It was absolutely foolish for the state to say performing arts venues like Shea's could sell champagne and wine, and movie theaters couldn't. We're happy they have addressed that and created a level playing field," says Barker.

Barker says he's glad to have the option. "I don't know that we're going to immediately serve alcohol. We'll have to look at the cost of the permits involved, and whether this is something customers really want," says Barker. He notes there have been some inquiries. "We occasionally get asked, but it's not something a majority of customers have been chomping at the bit for," notes Barker.

Barker says there's no timetable on a decision, but "we'd like to run the numbers first, and make a good decision for the theater." He says there are a lot of options for alcohol along Hertel, and that could also be a factor in North Park's decision.

Barker anticipates a decision to be made quickly.