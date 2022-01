Prime Video has announced the title of their upcoming Lord of the Rings series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere September 2. The series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

