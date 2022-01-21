ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Foreign Secretary Truss says she fully supports PM Johnson

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss voiced on Friday her full support for embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he was doing a fantastic job...

www.investing.com

The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson, suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Key email proving Boris Johnson’s top aide was ‘warned’ to cancel No 10 party ‘found by inquiry’

An email central to the charge that Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” over the No10 garden party he attended has been found by the inquiry, it is believed.Sue Gray is also poised to quiz the senior official who sent the email – warning the prime minister’s aide Martin Reynolds to scrap the “bring your own booze” event – the official has said.He will tell the partygate inquiry head that Mr Reynolds “immediately came to his office after receipt of the email and asked him why the party should be cancelled”, ITV News has reported.It is also being alleged that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to publish Sue Gray’s No 10 party report in ‘entirety’

Boris Johnson is under pressure to ensure all evidence in the Sue Gray report into rule-busting parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions is published in its “entirety”.It comes amid reports the prime minister has regrouped allies from his victorious 2019 leadership campaign in order to shore up support among Conservative MPs in the face of the looming prospect of a no confidence vote.While some Tory backbenchers have openly called for Mr Johnson to resign – including the former cabinet minister David Davis – many are reserving judgement until the publication of Ms Gray’s report, which is expected next week.But...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: ‘No evidence’ of No 10 blackmail claims, says PM, as Rayner blasts ‘unfit’ leader

Boris Johnson insists he has “seen no evidence” to support claims made by a senior Conservative that rebel MPs have been “intimidated” into supporting their current leader.William Wragg, in a public broadcast earlier, told his colleagues to go the police if they had been affected, even going as far as saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader has once again accused the government of “insulting the public’s intelligence”, after paymaster general Michael Ellis told her she must wait for the outcome of Sue Gray’s inquiry into partygate before drawing conclusions about...
POLITICS
The Independent

British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied while Britain was in a coronavirus lockdown have provoked public outrage and led some members of his Conservative Party to consider ousting their leader.If they manage to push Johnson out — or if he resigns — the party would hold a leadership contest to choose his replacement.Here's a look at who could rise if Johnson falls: RISHI SUNAK, TREASURY CHIEFSunak, 41, is widely regarded as the brightest rising star in the party, the best known of the contenders to the public — and the bookies’ favorite to succeed Johnson.Sunak...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

The senior MP who heads the Commons “sleaze” watchdog has warned Government attempts to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson are illegal.Chris Bryant chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said threats to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies amounted to “misconduct in public office” and should be referred to the police.He said there were even allegations the Prime Minister had been directly involved as he battles to save his job ahead of a keenly-awaited report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.His intervention came after William Wragg, the senior Tory MP who first raised concerns about attempted “blackmail”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘unfit for office’, says former Scottish Tory leader

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office”, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Prime Minister has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown – one of which he confirmed he attended.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s Tory leadership bid as well as being steadfastly against Brexit – a campaign led by Mr Johnson.Speaking to the Times, she said if she was an MP, she would submit a letter of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s Tory critics facing ‘blackmail’, senior MP warns

Boris Johnson is battling claims that Tory critics are facing “intimidation” which could amount to blackmail as part of an effort to keep him in office.The Prime Minister insisted he had seen no evidence to support the incendiary claim made by William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.Mr Wragg said he had received reports of conduct including “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

UK PM Johnson drops COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON (Reuters) – People in England will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere or work from home from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that scientists believed a wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant had peaked nationally. Johnson also said that while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Blair says Boris Johnson has no plan for dealing with Brexit

Sir Tony Blair has accused Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent plan for dealing with the changes the country faces as a result of Brexit The former prime minister said leaving the EU was one of three major challenges facing the UK, alongside the technological revolution and the transition to net zero, but the Government did not have a proper strategic plan for dealing with any of them.In an online address, he warned that without a radical shift in policy, the country would see an inexorable decline leading to a future that was “poorer, less prosperous and less powerful”.“There is...
U.K.
The Independent

How has Boris Johnson responded to claims of Covid rule-busting parties?

Boris Johnson remains in hot water amid allegations surrounding a string of parties that allegedly took place in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the prospect of staff ignoring social restrictions, the prime minister has been forced to admit to the House of Commons that he himself attended at least one such event as more and more stories continue to play out in the newspapers about further illicit gatherings that reputedly took place behind closed doors while the British public obeyed tough restrictions.Senior civil servant Sue Gray is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.The Bury South MP said the “threat” over the school led to him questioning his position in the Conservative Party.Speaking to BBC North West, he said: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.“This is a town that’s not had a high school...
EDUCATION
104.1 WIKY

UK PM Johnson apologises for lockdown gathering

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to parliament on Wednesday for a “bring your own booze” gathering that was held at his official Downing Street residence during the first coronavirus lockdown. Below are excerpts from Johnson’s comments to the House of Commons:. “Mr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Lockdown party allegations facing UK PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering at his official residence during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, and an internal inquiry is being carried out to establish the facts. British media have reported that at least nine...
U.K.
The Independent

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

Update: 8 questions about Boris Johnson’s future answeredOne of his MPs has defected to the opposition; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go”; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative...
POLITICS

