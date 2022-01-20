Kim! Kendall! The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Winter Style Is Unmatched — Here’s Proof

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ.
After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect.
Kendall Jenner addressed criticism towards the black cut-out dress she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding. Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” Among the carousel she shared were two pictures featuring Kendall in the Mônot dress, in addition to another with the model in what appears to be a bridesmaid dress.
Who needs friendship bracelets when you can have coordinating gal pal outfits?. Model best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to support their friend Fai Khadra on his new sunglass collaboration with Oliver Peoples, and in photographs obtained by Daily Mail, both of the girls attended the launch event in matching Matrix-style leather outfits.
Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
The January cold never bothered Kendall Jenner anyway, it seems, as the model went out in a leather micro skirt on Tuesday night to support her friend and go-to platonic date Fai Khadra's collaboration with sunglasses brand Oliver Peoples. The event was in Los Angeles, and Jenner was joined by...
Kourtney Kardashian is the ✨ main character ✨. Seriously, we’re so here for the chic rock chick vibe she channels in every one of her Instagram posts nowadays. And we cannot WAIT to see how she translates that into her upcoming wedding to Travis Barker. To match...
Judging from a slightly ominous "Happy New Year" trailer, the Kardashians' new Hulu show is dropping sometime in 2022—and Kourtney Kardashian just confirmed that her and Travis Barker's engagement will be featured. Kourt dropped the tiniest teaser ever of the engagement, posting a photo on Instagram Stories of her...
Hitting back at her haters. Kendall Jenner is addressing criticism over a fashion choice she made over two months ago. In November, Jenner found herself under fire for a rather revealing black Mônot cut-out gown that she wore at a friend's wedding in Miami. The dress, featuring large diamond-shaped...
Kanye "Ye" West doesn't believe in living "off the grid" when it comes to his kids. In a new sit-down with Jason Lee for "Hollywood Unlocked" the 44-year-old rapper spoke about his views on co-parenting and explained why he recently purchased a property located right across the street from the home of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can always rely on the Kardashians for any type of fashion inspiration. There is one type of style they all seem to absolutely excel at though — cozy-chic. They manage to wear some of the comfiest looking clothes on the planet and make them look so good. The paparazzi is always waiting, and the famous sisters somehow always nail it!
The great debate. Since Machine Gun Kelly popped the question to Megan Fox the internet has been buzzing about his, uhm, peculiar outfit choice for the big day. Rather than stick to a solid button down or slip into a tuxedo, the 31-year-old singer settled on a black and white striped shirt.
Kylie Jenner has become the most followed woman on Instagram after amassing 300 million followers on the photo sharing site. The 24-year-old make-up mogul, who is reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister, has overtaken singer Ariana Grande, 28, who previously held the title of most followed female celeb on the app.
Kourtney Kardashian has clapped back at a Mason Disick parody account on Instagram after the profile posted a Story shading Kendall Jenner. Cast your mind back a couple of years ago to May 2020, you'll probably remember there was a little incident in which Mason Disick went a bit rogue. He set up an Instagram account and went Live to give fans a full rundown of Kylie Jenner's relationship status and other various gossip.
Kris Jenner’s attempt to gift Khloé Kardashian three new puppies may not have panned out, but the Kardashian-Jenner family still has plenty of dogs running around Calabasas. After Khloé mourned the loss of the family’s longtime canine Gabbana in 2018, Kris surprised her daughter with three identical puppies...
Amber Rose and the Kardashian family have a long, complicated history. Rose used to date Kim Kardashian’s ex Ye (F.K.A. Kanye West) and is best friends with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex and the mother of his daughter Dream. Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner both used to date Tyga. And 2015 was all about Twitter fights where everyone was called out. Rose called Kim and her sisters the “Kartrashians” after Ye wrote “30 Showers” about his relationship with Rose once he got together with Kim. However, it’s been almost seven years since the feud, and Rose regrets insulting the Kardashian family.
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's children Stormi and Chicago were born two weeks apart, so in typical Kardashian-Jenner style the stars made their daughters' birthday celebrations a double affair. This year the family occasion saw three-year-old Stormi, born February 1, and four-year-old Chicago, born on January 15, enjoy a lavish...
