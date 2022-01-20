ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

CHULA VISTA DISBURSES $32 MILLION IN RENT AND UTILITY ASSISTANCE TO RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

Chula Vista, California
Chula Vista, California
 3 days ago

The Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), launched in March 2021, has expended $32 million to local families. Funded by state and federal allocations, the program paid rent and utility bills on behalf of Chula Vista residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 10, 2022, the program announced it would cease accepting new applications, re-applications, and re-certifications due to the total requests for assistance exceeding available funding.

The announcement comes as the program marks having disbursed $32 million to Chula Vista residents in need in the ten months it has been operating, preventing housing insecurity and relieving a major source of stress for individuals and families. The City is pursuing other options to secure additional funding and resources for local residents.

Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program January 2022 Update:

Unique households assisted: 2,305

Total assistance disbursed: $32,344,887

Approximately 75% of households assisted made 30% or below the area median income.

Approximately 65% of households assisted had at least one minor child living in the home.

“We have worked diligently with our program partner SBCS to ensure funding for Chula Vista ERAP was disbursed to those who need it,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “We are continuing to pursue other sources of funding for rent and utility assistance and working with community serving organizations to help those experiencing financial strain in any way we can.”

Following are other resources available to Chula Vista residents:

General Resources

Legal Resources

  • Tenants in California have certain protections from eviction under state law, as well as under local laws in some cities and counties. For more information, please visit the State’s Housing website at https://housing.ca.gov/tenant/protection_guidelines.html
  • If you believe you have been unlawfully evicted or if you need legal advice, you should consult with an attorney. If you need low or no cost legal help, please visit lawhelpca.org and/or Tenant Resources.
  • Legal Aid Society of San Diego – 1-877-534-2524
  • CSA San Diego County: www.c4sa.org/ (619) 444-5700

Rental and Security Deposit Resources

Utility Resources

Landlord Resources

For more information and updates, please visit www.chulavistaerap.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Chula Vista, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Chula Vista, CA
Society
Chula Vista, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Society
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Legal Aid Society#Covid#Sbcs#Youth Families
Chula Vista, California

Chula Vista, California

25
Followers
61
Post
158
Views
ABOUT

Chula Vista Located about halfway—7.5 miles (12.1 km)—between the two downtowns of San Diego and Tijuana in the South Bay, the city is at the center of one of the richest culturally diverse zones in the United States. Chula Vista is so named because of its scenic location between the San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy