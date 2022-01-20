CHULA VISTA DISBURSES $32 MILLION IN RENT AND UTILITY ASSISTANCE TO RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

The Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), launched in March 2021, has expended $32 million to local families. Funded by state and federal allocations, the program paid rent and utility bills on behalf of Chula Vista residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 10, 2022, the program announced it would cease accepting new applications, re-applications, and re-certifications due to the total requests for assistance exceeding available funding.

The announcement comes as the program marks having disbursed $32 million to Chula Vista residents in need in the ten months it has been operating, preventing housing insecurity and relieving a major source of stress for individuals and families. The City is pursuing other options to secure additional funding and resources for local residents.

Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program January 2022 Update:

Unique households assisted: 2,305

Total assistance disbursed: $32,344,887

Approximately 75% of households assisted made 30% or below the area median income.

Approximately 65% of households assisted had at least one minor child living in the home.

“We have worked diligently with our program partner SBCS to ensure funding for Chula Vista ERAP was disbursed to those who need it,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “We are continuing to pursue other sources of funding for rent and utility assistance and working with community serving organizations to help those experiencing financial strain in any way we can.”

Following are other resources available to Chula Vista residents:

Tenants in California have certain protections from eviction under state law, as well as under local laws in some cities and counties. For more information, please visit the State’s Housing website at https://housing.ca.gov/tenant/protection_guidelines.html

If you believe you have been unlawfully evicted or if you need legal advice, you should consult with an attorney. If you need low or no cost legal help, please visit lawhelpca.org and/or Tenant Resources.

