Artem Chigvintsev announces break from DwtS tour due 'unexpected health issues'

Celine Dion has canceled the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour, including the April 20 show at PPG Paints Arena, due to her recovery “a recent health issue.”. The singer said in a statement, “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO