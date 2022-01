Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was plummeting more than 7% lower on Friday afternoon following in tandem with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), which was trading about 1.7% lower. The decline accelerated at 2:45 p.m. EST, when the SPY fell below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 200-day is an important bellwether indicator that marks the turning point between what is considered a bull versus a bear market.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO