ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Avoid NFT Bro Marketing HYPE Shenanigans on Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse

nft365podcast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvoid NFT Bro Marketing HYPE Shenanigans on Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse. When it comes to marketing in the “early adoption” phase of technology and movements there is a feeling of anything goes and in many cases, it’s where the “Fake it to you make it” marketers prey on innocent newbies just...

nft365podcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

NFT Holders Poke Holes In Twitter’s NFT Verification Feature

Twitter’s new NFT feature has come under fire from cryptocurrency enthusiasts barely a week after launch. Individuals can mint fake NFTs and pass them off as the original, according to a report. NFTs have soared in popularity with individuals and brands jumping into the train. Twitter caused a major...
INTERNET
testingcatalog.com

Twitter is experimenting with holders only NFT communities

There are no new features behind this experiment and it is rather a user test but the NFT collection is real!. It is run by Mada Aflak from Twitter also as part of the user test. Holders will have to set these NFTs as PFP and DM the admin of the community to get access. So far, the content of the community is public as well. So, would you ape into "tweep emoji"?
INTERNET
Light Stalking

Twitter Bringing NFT-Backed Profile Pictures to Twitter Blue Subscription Platform

It looks like the ever-controversial NFT is coming to Twitter, specifically Twitter Blue check-marked subscribers, the company announced. In a pilot program rolling out to users in Australia and Canada, Twitter Blue, during which the company hopes to “gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive” and on and on.
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Twitter Blue Tests NFT Profile Pics

Twitter has started to experiment with non-fungible token (NFT) profile pictures. The company announced on Jan. 20 that it was introducing NFT profile pics as a Labs feature to some Twitter Blue subscribers. That means collectors of these blockchain-backed JPEGs can replace their circular avatars with a hexagonal representations of their favorite NFTs.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenanigans#Bro#Nft Bro Marketing#The Nft Community#Clubhouse Project#Cover Magazine Bot
decrypt.co

5 Reasons Twitter NFT Profile Pictures Matter

Big news for the NFT crowd: you can now make your NFT your Twitter profile picture. Well, yes, you could have done that before, but now you can verify through blockchain that you own it, and Twitter will reward you with a hexagon around it. And it's only for Twitter Blue subscribers, only on iPhones, and only in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. And it's only for NFTs minted on Ethereum and stored on OpenSea.
INTERNET
theislandnow.com

Twitter Is In a Frenzy To Get Invited to the Cereal Club NFT

NFTs have seen an immense surge in popularity, and thousands worldwide are profiting from trading these Non-Fungible Tokens. Among the most protruding sales is Jack Dorsey, the Twitter CEO, who sold the first tweet on the platform as an NFT for a massive $2.9 million. However, you don’t have to...
INTERNET
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

All hosts can now record Twitter Spaces

Back in October 2021, Twitter introduced the ability to record their audio-only Spaces so listeners can catch up on the talks or shows they missed live. But back then it was only available for a limited number of hosts although Twitter said they’ll eventually expand it. Well, that day has now come as all hosts will be able to record their Spaces, further democraticizing this feature as the ability to host Spaces is also available for all iOS and Android users.
INTERNET
pocketnow.com

Twitter brings recording and replay features to Twitter Spaces on Android

Twitter launched its Clubhouse rival, called Spaces, at the end of 2020, and it’s been growing rapidly ever since with new users and a ton of new features. The platform recorded and stored previous Spaces for up to 30-days, but it never let users replay them again. The feature was tested on iOS, and it’s now also officially available on Android, and it’s rolling out to all users.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
Complex

Battle Rap Is Thriving on Twitter Spaces

Imagine your favorite rappers ditching the labels, linking up and putting together teams to create mixtapes. Imagine the intrigue of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole recruiting artists to their teams, trying to win a year-end grand prize. And imagine them all talking through the process on a daily basis in front of the whole world. Proportionately, that’s what’s happening in the battle rap scene right now—the biggest stars are taking to Twitter spaces, teaming up, and setting up winner-take-all matches under the Midnight Madness banner.
INTERNET
Coinspeaker

Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Twitter launches hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Social media giant Twitter Inc. has rolled out a feature that allows the owners of nonfungible token artwork to showcase them as their Twitter profiles in the form of a “soft hexagon.”. Twitter made the feature available on Thursday to Twitter Blue subscribers who have Apple Inc. iOS devices...
INTERNET
testingcatalog.com

Users can now browse NFT profile pictures on Twitter for Android

While browsing some of the Twitter profiles, especially in an NFT space, you may notice a pop-up introducing a new NFT PFPs feature. These profiles have a hexagonal shape and opening them will redirect you to a new details page. This details page will have information about an NFT itself along with a collection description and a link to its page on OpenSea.
CELL PHONES
dexerto.com

Twitter begins roll out of officially verified NFT profile pictures

Twitter has finally started rolling out officially verified NFT profile pictures, putting right-click savers in the mud, and allowing owners to really flex their favorite jpegs. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have blown up tremendously in recent years. From a fringe corner of the internet, these digital pieces of artwork have become...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy