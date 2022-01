The case of Dr Konstancja Duff is terrible. Police stripped searched and abused the university lecturer using “sexist, derogatory and unacceptable language” in 2013. But only now has she received an apology for her abuse by police officers. This is shocking. But it is not especially surprising to those of us who have followed the conduct of Stoke Newington police over decades.There has been a long history of complaints about how officers at this station have treated members of the public. But it is also true that this problem is not confined to a single “nick”, or a few...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO