The Houston Texans’ coaching staff is up in the air as the Texans continue their search to find a new head coach. Aside from Tim Kelly, who was axed along with David Culley, the rest of Houston’s coaching staff is in limbo. Will Houston’s new coach want to retain Lovie Smith? Will James Campen be forced upon someone else after coaching a revolving offense line that pass-protected well? Numerous questions abound, and with numerous questions, come numerous rumors and news.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO