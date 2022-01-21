ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s first anniversary of being in office, diversifying...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

WH puts focus back on infrastructure

President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining progress made in implementing his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Sixty days after the infrastructure package became law in November, the Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 bridges. Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and tribes.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
MSNBC

Republicans want credit for infrastructure bill they voted against

Around this time 12 years ago, as investments from Barack Obama's Recovery Act started reaching communities nationwide, Republicans who opposed the economic package started showing up at ribbon-cutting ceremonies. If it were up to these GOP lawmakers, the funding for these projects wouldn't have existed, but they hoped voters would overlook such pesky details.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

'Oak tree': Biden crushes right-wing media and Trumpism, says Carville

President Biden has held his longest press conference yet, addressing a wide range of policy issues over a nearly two-hour marathon session. Biden defended his record, called out the GOP for being even more obstructionist than it was in the Obama era, and addressed potential challenges the Democratic party faces as midterms loom. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to react to his press conference and to discuss the challenges Biden faces this year.Jan. 20, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Sec
The Independent

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Iowa's Joni Ernst pitches the GOP's top priorities (sort of)

During a White House press conference this week, President Joe Biden marveled at congressional Republicans' reluctance to govern. It led him to ask, "What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they're for." What made the question especially notable was the Democrat's timing: Biden may not...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

A year of President Joe Biden: Join our expert panel as they discuss Biden’s first 12 months in office

It has been 12 months since the election which arguably gripped large parts of the world for a number of months took place. It was of course when the battle for the US presidency played out between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.When Joe Biden defeated the incumbent President Trump he became the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992. But it wasn’t plain sailing because Trump refused to concede and challenged the results in court. Biden's transition was delayed by several weeks.To find out more about the event and to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy