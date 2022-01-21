ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘People will be murdered’: Tennessee boy who wrote governor about gun law killed in shooting

By Nexstar Media Wire, Quametra Wilborn
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Artemis Rayford was 12-years-old when he wrote a letter last year to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, expressing concern about a new state law that allows most adults to legally carry a gun without a permit.

“I am a sixth-grader at Sherwood Middle School, and it is my opinion that this new law will be bad, and people will be murdered,” Artemis wrote the governor.

His prediction came true. Artemis was murdered on Christmas morning when Memphis police say a stray bullet took his life .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xq3rl_0drlpjA000
Artemis Rayford (photo from family)

Joyce Newson says her grandson, who she called “Shun,” was inside his home, playing with his Christmas presents, when bullets shattered the peace. He was a bright kid with a bright future.

“I have a lot of grandkids but Shun was the pack of the party. He made the party,” Newson said.

She said her grandson died in his mother’s arms.

“When he got shot, the only thing he could do was run to his mama,” Newson said. “It took her two days to wash the blood off her hands.”

Artemis was laid to rest on January 8. Just days before his funeral, his family received this letter from his teacher — written by Artemis and addressed to Governor Bill Lee.

“I read this letter or two or three times,” Newson said.

Read Artemis Rayford’s letter to Gov. Bill Lee

In the letter, Artemis tells Gov. Lee he’s in the Memphis Police Department’s Gang Resistance Education and Training program, a program dedicated to discouraging gang activity and violence among children.

He says they were discussing the effects of the state’s permit-less handgun carry law.

“He wrote this letter not even knowing that he was going to be killed by the gun,” Newson said.

Under the law, which went into effect July 1, 2021, someone 21 and up and military members over the age of 18 are allowed to carry a weapon, concealed or open, without safety training or a permit.

Despite the law also increasing punishments for gun-related crimes, it’s received intense criticism from law enforcement agencies, including Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“A person just walking down the street is not a call we can answer, because we can’t even question that person about the weapon, according to this new law,” Sheriff Floyd Bonner said last year as the law went into effect.

Don Crowe, assistant chief of police for Memphis, said his department was concerned about “unintended consequences.”

‘Help me,’ woman whispers to police moments before shooting

However, Gov. Lee has stood firm .

“We can protect law enforcement; we can protect our citizens and we can protect the 2nd Amendment all at the same time,” Lee said last year.

In 2021, the city of Memphis reached a record of 346 homicides . Thirty-one of them were children. According to LeBonheur’s Children’s Hospital, 156 children were treated for gunshot wounds.

This year is already off to a rough start in Memphis. Less than three weeks after Artemis’ death, 2-year-old Charvez Akins was shot and killed .

Ohio mother accused of kicking her teens out in snowstorm

Newson says she hopes her grandson’s letter will inspire the change needed to finally bring an end to gun violence.

“A lot of people thinking that, ‘I got a gun in my house. I’m safe.’ But that’s not the case. Because most of the time with them, who’s the one getting hurt? It’s the innocent one,” Newson said. “They think these guns are going to save them but it’s really not. It’s got to be another solution besides using guns.”

So far no arrests have been made in Artemis Rayford’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
KGET

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statement on death of Elk Grove police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday said he joins in the mourning of family and friends of Elk Grove police Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan, who died Friday after being hit by an allegedly intoxicated wrong-way driver. “Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and Elk Grove Police Department colleagues mourning the […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KGET

Man gets 6 years in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in East Bakersfield was sentenced Friday to six years in prison, court records say. Oscar Valero, 48, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of murder and possession of a firearm were dismissed. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local law enforcement holds forum on fentanyl

Watch the livestream here. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement leaders held a public forum on fentanyl and the impact it is having on Kern County Thursday evening. Local leaders spoke during a panel discussion Thursday on fentanyl and the “silent epidemic” of people abusing the synthetic opioid. Bakersfield Recovery Services hosted the panel […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Crowe
KGET

Man, 73, pleads not guilty to shooting former girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including attempted murder. Martin Williams was ordered held on $1.1 million bail. He’s due back in court Jan. 31. It’s alleged Williams fired multiple shots at the woman Monday in the 500 block of West […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man, 73, arrested in shooting of ex-girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, police said. Martin Williams is accused of shooting his ex several times Monday in the 500 block of West Columbus Street, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Williams was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California City boys have been missing 13 months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 13 months since brothers Orson and Orrin West disappeared in California City. Reported missing by their adoptive parents on Dec. 21, 2020, the two haven’t been found despite a massive search involving multiple agencies. Orson was 3 and Orrin 4 at the time they went missing. Bakersfield police are […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gun Violence#Memphis Police#Wreg#Sherwood Middle School#Gang Resistance Education
KGET

Bakersfield man’s sentencing postponed for deadly drive-by shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing has been postponed for a man convicted of murder and other charges in a deadly 2018 drive-by shooting. Trevon Foreman, who had been scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, is due back in court Feb. 25, according to court records. Sentencing is expected to proceed then unless the court grants a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wanted for burglarizing city storage building in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in a city storage building burglary in southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2021, around 7 a.m. at a City of Bakersfield storage building in the 4600 block of California Avenue, near Easton Drive. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Ex-Shafter code enforcement officer accused of inappropriately touching girls during wrestling practice: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In addition to working as a Shafter code enforcement officer, Matthew Cain Maldonado volunteered to help with a youth wrestling program During practices, Maldonado allegedly inappropriately touched three girls, ages 17, 14, and 12, according to newly-released court documents. He denied the allegations, first reported to police in April, telling detectives […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police release a week’s worth of statistics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department had its hands full last week, according to statistics they released on Thursday. From Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, the BPD communications center received 14,517 calls, according to a Bakersfield Police Department Facebook post. The department was dispatched to 4,612 of those calls and 5,356 of those […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police search for at-risk 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing teen considered at-risk. Officers are looking for Landon Baker, 17. He was last seen Jan. 19 in the 11900 block of Sturgeon Creek Drive. He is considered at risk because of medical issues, police said. Baker is described as 5 feet, 2 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy