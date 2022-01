Plugin Boutique has launched a crossgrade offer to owners of any DopeSONIX plugin, offering a 50% discount on the recently released Beat Machine 3 virtual drum instrument. When DopeSONIX released Beat Machine 1 and Beat Machine 2 these were aimed directly at the Hip Hop producer market. They realised that if we made another VST drum machine we had to expand our horizons and explore new genres. With Beat Machine 3 we believe we have managed to create a drum machine plug-in that covers pretty much every genre of music possible.

