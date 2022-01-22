ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary singer Meat Loaf dies at 74

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNlVr_0drll5hn00

American singer and actor Meat Loaf has died. He was 74.

His death was announced in a statement posted on his official Facebook page late Thursday.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," the statement read. "Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

MORE: In Memoriam: Notable people who died in 2022

Born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas in 1947, the musician better known by his stage name Meat Loaf became a legendary voice in rock music with a career that spanned six decades. He sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 movies, including iconic roles in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Fight Club."

Meat Loaf's 1977 debut album "Bat Out of Hell" remains one of the top-selling albums of all time. He also won a 1994 Grammy Award for the song "I'd Do Anything For Love."

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page read. "From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

Comments / 2

Clash

Meat Loaf Has Died; Cause Of Death

Rock icon and acting hero Meat Loaf has died. Real name Marvin Lee Aday, his everyman persona, stunning voice, and theatrical showmanship made him a star to many generations of rock fans. Linking with writer Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' was a stunning success, a rock opera...
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
Person
Deborah
Person
Meat Loaf
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that his condition quickly became critical.
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Deborah Gillespie & Past Marriage

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dies: Cher & More Stars Honor The Rocker After His Death At 74

After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Ex-Wife Was a Secretary at a Record Label—Look Back at His 2 Marriages

Always with him. Meat Loaf’s wife, Deborah Gillespie, and his two daughters from his marriage to his ex-wife, Leslie Edmonds, were by his side when he died. Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died on January 20, 2022, from COVID-19. He was 74 years old. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” Meat Loaf’s agent Michael Green said in a statement to People at the time. “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million...
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: How the iconic singer got his unusual stage name

The singer known as Meat Loaf, who was behind hits including “Bat Out Of Hell”, has died aged 74.News of his death was announced on a post shared to his official Facebook page, stating that “the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight” (20 January).His wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with the singer in the hours leading up to his death.Meat Loaf’s birth name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he later officially changed it to Michael/ He was behind other songs including the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love”.Prior to his career as a...
StyleCaster

Here’s What Meat Loaf’s Real Name Was & How He Came Up With His Stage Name

It’s hard to see him with any other name, but Meat Loaf‘s real name and the story behind it is almost as fascinating as how he came to be known as one of America’s classic dinner dishes. Meat Loaf was born in Dallas, Texas, on September 27, and was the only child of Wilma Artie, a school teacher, and Orvis Wesley Aday, a former police officer. After he attended the University of North Texas, Meat Loaf—who had acted in musicals like Where’s Charley? and The Music Man in high school—moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. While in...
HuffingtonPost

Meat Loaf, Grammy Award-Winning Singer And Actor, Dead At 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
ABC News

ABC News

